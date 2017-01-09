Joel Embiid Gets WWE 2K17 Entrance in Fan-Created Video

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid received a WWE 2K17 entrance and it’s kind of awesome. He even received his nickname on the titantron.

Joel Embiid has become an intriguing figure during his rookie season in the NBA. He is not only performing well on the basketball court, but also has become an entertaining figure in the media with his Twitter and Instagram content.

Embiid has popped back up in the media again, but not for what you would think. YouTube user hillman811 uploaded a created entrance for the Philadelphia 76ers star in the WWE 2K17 video game. He even has “The Process,” the nickname for Embiid, placed on the titantron.

As a WWE Superstar, Embiid’s listed height of 7-foot would be staggering when he towers over just about the entire roster. This may even be the case for those like Undertaker, Kane, and Big Show, all of whom have been previously listed at 7-foot. Their heights could be exaggerated (as well as Embiid’s), but it would make for an intriguing standoff.

Who knows, maybe the former Kansas star will make a WWE TV appearance one day? That would be interesting to see him do a segment, potentially with someone like Kane or Big Show (Show is already doing a WrestleMania match with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal). WWE comes to Philadelphia often as well, so maybe it could happen someday. Probably without taking a bump, though, given Embiid’s extensive injury history that the 76ers are likely keeping a close eye on.

As for what Joel Embiid is doing in the NBA, he is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in just 25 minutes per game. These are high totals for someone who has seen his minutes limited throughout the 2016-17 NBA season, so the Sixers have to be satisfied with the production through two-plus months.

