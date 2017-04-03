Jim Ross returns to WWE to call main event of WrestleMania

Legendary professional wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross returned to WWE Sunday night to call the main event of WrestleMania 33, just days after losing his beloved wife in a tragic accident.

Just before Roman Reigns and The Undertaker made their entrances in Camping World Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 75,000 fans, Jim Ross’ music hit and the 65-year-old received an ovation from the crowd.

Ross shared the announce desk with Michael Cole and John Bradshaw Layfield, and he had a short message for fans after putting on his headset.

“I’m very excited to be here. Let’s raise some hell and have some fun.”

Ross’ wife, Jan, died on March 22nd from injuries sustained in an accident. Jan Ross was hit by a car while driving her Vespa scooter close to her home.