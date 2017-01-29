Is WWE Network down during the 2017 Royal Rumble?

Are there WWE Network problems during the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble brought with it high expectations from the start. With the number of big-name superstars and wrestlers either announced or rumors in addition to plenty of uncertainty, everyone was looking to fire up WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 29. And if you didn’t already have it, there were plenty of subscribers looking to sign up for the WWE Network on Sunday night to watch the show from the Alamodome.

For first-time subscribers, it remains one of the best deals in entertainment to sign up fro the WWE Network. You get the first month with a one-month free trial. Subsequently, you’d essentially get to watch the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view for free. However, that would’ve been much easier if the WWE Network was—ya’ know—working properly.

After numerous fans complaining on Twitter and elsewhere, something was obviously amiss. Fans trying to subscribe for the first time were unable to do so. Meanwhile, fans with subscriptions were struggling to get a stream without lags, freezes, and errors. That’s when WWE Network confirmed the issue on Twitter. They said that the issue was fixed, but that they had issues at all makes it worth monitoring.

(1/2) Due to extraordinarily high demand, some fans may have experienced an issue signing up for @WWENetwork. — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017

(2/2) The matter is resolved. You can still sign up for @WWENetwork and watch #RoyalRumble from the beginning now. https://t.co/8tDzRburwc. — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017

Frankly, it’s a bit ridiculous that they would have this issue.

Besides WrestleMania, Royal Rumble might be their biggest PPV show of the entire year. Without question, it’s certainly one that drives a lot of fan interest. So how their servers would be this unprepared is bit appalling. Hopefully they don’t come back now that they’ve been “fixed.”

This article originally appeared on