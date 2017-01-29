How much does WWE Royal Rumble 2017 PPV cost?

How much money does will it cost WWE fans to watch the Royal Rumble pay-per-view?

On Sunday, January 29, the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This is one of WWE’s “Big Four” shows, and the first of them to take place in 2017.

On this show, there will be the annual Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles vs. John Cena, Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, Bayley vs. Charlotte, and other bouts to fill out the must-see card. It will have a WrestleMania-like feel, especially being in this 60,000-seat venue and should make for a thrilling night of wrestling.

If you’re tuning in now for WWE’s programming, it’s the perfect timing with the Road to WrestleMania 33 getting underway. Plenty of moments that occur at the Royal Rumble will take fans to the Show of Shows on April 2, and will make Sunday night’s event look important. To be able to witness the action, there are a handful of price options available.

To watch the Royal Rumble on the WWE Network, it will cost $9.99 if you’re already a subscriber. If you’re new to this streaming service, you can subscribe and get the first month free. This would also let you watch the Royal Rumble free of charge, as well as getting the February 12 Elimination Chamber event for free.

If you don’t own a capable device that accesses the WWE Network, then the Royal Rumble can still be seen on pay-per-view. It will cost $44.99 on XFINITY by Comcast, $54.95 on Verizon Fios, and €24.95 on Sky Sports Box Office. The show can also be seen on BrightHouse Networks, Cable One, Charter, Cox Communications, Knology, Mediacom, Optimum, RCN, Suddenlink, and Time Warner Cable.

The Royal Rumble PPV may be one well worth investing some money into. With big matches and high stakes, this should be a show we look back on by the end of 2017.

This article originally appeared on