Goldberg, Roman Reigns Go Face-to-Face on WWE Raw (Video)

Goldberg and Roman Reigns had quite the staredown in the final segment of WWE Raw.

For the past week, the return of Goldberg to WWE Raw had been hyped up. It never got disclosed what exactly he would do until the middle of Monday’s show, which would have him set to be on the first-ever “The Kevin Owens Show” segment. This would close out the show on January 2.

Goldberg’s appearance didn’t lead to him making an announcement, but others did show up for the occasion, like Braun Strowman declaring he’ll win. However, before this, Roman Reigns would come down to the ring and almost immediately turn his attention to the former WCW star, who took exception to this. They had a long staredown in the middle of the ring, which got interrupted by Strowman. Reigns and Goldberg then teamed up to hit a double spear on the Mountain of a Man to close Raw.

The closing moments can be seen below:

This may have very well been to just have Goldberg and Reigns use the spear to take down Strowman, making for a fun moment, especially since they seemed to become friends afterward. However, if there’s a deeper dive into this, it’s that WWE may have teased Goldberg vs. Reigns for a future match.

How realistic is this, though? It seems that Brock Lesnar is going to have a date with his WrestleMania 20 and Survivor Series opponent at the upcoming Show of Shows, unless plans have changed. If that’s the case, then this closing moment became meaningful. We won’t know if that’s the case for a few weeks or until the Royal Rumble match takes place.

Goldberg and Reigns may have indicated what could happen as we near WrestleMania. Or we may have just had a cool moment for one night. Would you have any interest in seeing these two wrestle each other?

