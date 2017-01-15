Finn Balor Returns to PROGRESS Wrestling (Video)

While away due to injury, Finn Balor made his latest United Kingdom wrestling appearance.

Finn Balor has remained away from the WWE ring since injuring his shoulder at SummerSlam 2016. This saw him defeat Seth Rollins to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, but had to relinquish the title one night later.

Since then, Balor has appeared at an event for Insane Championship Wrestling, filling in for Mick Foley in November. This had likely been a WWE-approved appearance.

Throughout this weekend, WWE has been in the United Kingdom for the UK Championship Tournament from Blackpool. Balor made a ringside appearance during the show, and, as it turns out, showed up at another event. This would take place on Sunday at the latest PROGRESS Wrestling event.

Part of Balor’s appearance can be seen below, with the entire thing able to be seen here.

Progress Chapter 42- “Musicai Chairs” with Finn Balor – part 1/8 pic.twitter.com/DR0kDZ7FKJ — LadyFNygma (@LadyFNygma) January 15, 2017

The fans seemed shocked and thrilled at the sight of the Irish wrestling star, who made a name for himself in the UK, before heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling. So, there is still plenty of appreciation there from what he did for British grappling over the years.

The next appearance fans will be waiting for is in the ring to wrestle. The Royal Rumble match will be the one that fans look toward, which takes place on January 29. There hasn’t been an indication that this will happen, but given past surprises like Edge and John Cena, who returned early from injury, maybe we’ll see this again in a few weeks. That all depends on the health of Balor’s shoulder, of course.

With Day Two of the UK Championship Tournament taking place on Sunday, maybe we’ll see Finn Balor go back to the Empress Ballroom again.

