Finn Balor Return: Will the first-ever Universal champion fight at the Royal Rumble?

Will Finn Balor return to the ring at this weekend’s Royal Rumble? The latest news suggests that this may be so.

According to WhatCulture, Finn Balor is set to see a doctor this week to check on the status of his shoulder. If it turns out that he’s medically cleared to fight, fans could see him fight at the Royal Rumble this weekend!

Finn Balor suffered a severe injury while defending his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Balor, who was the WWE’s first-ever Universal champion, suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum when Rollins powerbombed him into the ringside barrier. The next day, on Raw, Balor was forced to give up his newly-earned title so he could convalesce.

Since that freak accident, fans have been wondering about the Finn Balor return, and while he’d been spotted at a few wrestling events in the audience — and at one truly awful event “indie event” wherein he had to play musical chairs — there was no indication that he would return to the ring anytime soon.

His physician, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, told fans that it was because Balor’s condition was “more severe than normal” and he needed a long time to recover properly.

Now, however, there’s a chance that the Finn Balor return to the ring could happen, not at WrestleMania — where he’s rumored to be fighting against The Undertaker — but at this weekend’s free-for-all Pay-Per-View event. While Balor was originally targeting an early March date to return to the ring, this Royal Rumble return could prove to be nothing if not a nice surprise.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 29th, on Pay-Per-View. Check your local listings for the time and the channel.

What do you think of the possibility of a Finn Balor return at the Royal Rumble?

This article originally appeared on