Finn Balor Cuts Promo at WWE UK Championship Tournament (Video)

Finn Balor would make an appearance at Sunday afternoon’s WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

Finn Balor had quite the busy weekend. He appeared at ringside on Saturday’s Part One of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. An appearance at PROGRESS Wrestling on Sunday afternoon would follow that up, which saw the Demon King play musical chairs.

To cap off the weekend, Balor would make an appearance just before the finals of the UK Championship Tournament. He cut a promo talking about the event, how the fans deserve this, and put over UK wrestling. All of this received multiple chants from the red-hot Empress Ballroom crowd.

This appearance for Balor comes while he remains out of action with a shoulder injury. This took place at the 2016 WWE SummerSlam event, which saw him defeat Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. It forced him to relinquish the belt one night later, and had Kevin Owens become the second-ever champion eight days later.

With the Royal Rumble match coming up, fans may look toward Balor making a return in time for WrestleMania 33 season. It would be a fitting time for his comeback, especially given past Superstars like Edge and John Cena showing up in this over-the-top-rope bout. They would go on to win in their respective appearances and receive WrestleMania title opportunities.

So, are we set to see the return of Finn Balor soon? The Royal Rumble is on January 29, so it may take place shortly.

