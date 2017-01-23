Fantasy Booking 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match

What’s the ideal way the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble plays out? Fantasy booking the Rumble match from start to finish

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble is now less than a week away and there’s every reason to be going through the remaining six days with a high level of anticipation. Not only are some of the biggest names in the history of the company and pro wrestling—The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, to name a few—but there’s also no clear-cut winner entering the Royal Rumble match itself.

There’s not much worse than trying to get amped up about a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal when you already know the outcome. That was the case going into the match one year ago and was even more apparent when they ran the faux-injury angle with Roman Reigns early on. This year, however, presents a different case entirely.

Since we don’t know what’s going to happen, though, all bets are off. Subsequently, you can treat the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match like a choose-your-won-adventure until the bell rings to actually start the match. So that’s what we’re set to do here, fantasy booking the Rumble match from start to finish. To begin with, we’ll look at which two superstars should be entrants Nos. 1 and 2 to start the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Who Should Start the WWE Royal Rumble Match?

There are a number of fine pairs that we could see in the ring to star the Rumble match. Having Brock Lesnar and Goldberg duke it out to start the match might not be the worst idea. Or even having a continued feud between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn start out the match would be a solid way to go about kicking things off. However, the best option for my money is to have the former Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, start off the match.

If we’re being realistic entering the Rumble, we know that neither Rollins nor Ambrose is going to win the match. Ambrose is the Intercontinental Champion and they aren’t going to book him to also face off for a World title at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, it’s been a mere formality for some time that Triple H is going to face off with Rollins in Orlando at Mania. Since Triple H isn’t a champion, that rules The Architect out as well.

However, that’s all the more reason why they should start the match. If they’re not going to win, you at least want to be able to showcase two of your most talented superstars on one of the Big-4 shows of the year. Allowing Ambrose and Rollins—two guys who have proven to have tremendous chemistry with one another in the ring—then come in at Nos. 1 and 2 allows that to happen and gets the crowd buzzing right from the start. Given all of the factors, that’s the best way to start.

Surprise Entrants

Cue the trumpets because it should be true—damn true. If Kurt Angle isn’t a surprise entrant in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match, we riot!

Okay, so maybe it’s not that serious. However, the announcement that Angle will be the headlining inductee of the 2017 class for the WWE Hall of Fame two weeks before Royal Rumble seems a bit fortuitous. After all, Angle has been quite public about his desires to wrestle in WWE again and has remained active with various independents since leaving TNA and restoring his health a bit. Thus, having his music hit would surely draw a major pop from the crowd and be a treat for fans.

Unfortunately, the surprise that many people want to see isn’t happening. There’s been a buzz about Kenny Omega coming to WWE and, while that may happen eventually, it’s not going to happen at the Rumble. His contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling doesn’t expire until Jan. 31 (per Dave Meltzer) and there is also word that he’s booked to appear in Chile the night before the Royal Rumble. So while he may be coming, it isn’t to San Antonio.

As far as other surprises, though, I think you first need to look at NXT for guys who could show up. Samoa Joe’s debut feels like a formality at this point. What’s more, WWE would be dropping the ball if “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger isn’t the 10th entrant. I think Shinsuke Nakamura stays put, however, though I could see another established NXT character making a surprise showing—perhaps No Way Jose to get the crowd juiced up a bit.

We’re of course going to see a handful of legends make an appearance, in addition to the almost sure-fire inclusion of Triple H to return and screw Seth Rollins. However, the big surprise I think ready to come is Finn Balor. Even if he’s not 100 percent physically ready to compete, having him show up as The Demon to make an impression on someone (more on that later) and even just eliminating himself would be a fantastic moment. WWE shouldn’t miss the mark here and not give fans that spectacle.

Who Has the Most Eliminations?

Braun Strowman is gaining a lot of steam in terms of the shortlist of possible winners. He’s been booked fantastically on RAW for the past few months and has been doing a wonderful job as a monster for the brand. Subsequently, giving him a run at the WWE Universal Championship would make sense. However, I don’t think it’s time for that. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that doing so would be jumping the gun and put him at risk of losing all of his momentum.

The better course of action would be to let Strowman have the strongest showing of anyone in the Rumble match. Put him in the match early—around No. 4 or 5—and have him take out a number of heavy-hitters like Rollins and Ambrose. An even bigger pair of eliminations would be to have Strowman take out both Lesnar and Goldberg simultaneously as those two duke it out. Therefore, that match needs to be had at Mania to settle the score, but Strowman also walks away looking more beastly for eliminating two tours de force from the Rumble.

As far as finally getting Strowman out, that might be a bit trickier. Having someone like The Undertaker do so might be a safe course of action as it wouldn’t hurt Strowman’s reputation. Then again, perhaps having someone like he and Baron Corbin eliminate one another to set up a cross-brand monster feud would work as well. Regardless of how that happens, though, no one other than Strowman makes sense to walk out of San Antonio having notched the most eliminations.

WrestleMania Feuds Set Up Throughout

The most obvious feud that will be developed and set-up for WrestleMania 33 is going to be Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. That’s why they’re being put into the Rumble match instead of another singles bout, so to level the playing field and then set the stage for a huge blowoff in Orlando come April. Other obvious cases include Triple H’s “surprise” entry to hose Seth Rollins so that those two can finally get some closure after the former cost the latter the Universal Championship.

However, the better question coming into the Rumble match is what feuds that we don’t see coming could be set up throughout. One that some are expecting—and that should happen—is the breakup of The Wyatt Family. It would be fantastic to see Randy Orton begin to fracture his ties with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper and see where that leads them up to WrestleMania. My vote goes to leading to a handicap match with Harper vs. Wyatt and Orton where the former comes off as a monster and gets the victory.

Another stable-fracturing feud I’d love to see would be the breakup of The New Day. Yes, I know they sell merchandise and are great as a group—so was The Shield and even that had to end. In the Rumble match, having a spot where all three attempt to eliminate one another, eventually leading to a New Day triple threat matchup at Mania would be quite the match and a great story to tell with those three carrying it on the microphone up through early April.

Perhaps the biggest question in terms of feuds that will help lead to WrestleMania involves the legend, The Undertaker. While you could feasibly see him winning, my best guess says that doesn’t happen. Instead, I surmise that a certain Demon King returns at the Rumble match and sets his sights on The Deadman. We get a big tease, but nothing physical. However, their presences can’t be ignored by one another, boiling over to a match in Orlando. Finn Balor vs. The Undertaker; let’s make it happen.

And the Winner Is?

All due respect to Baron Corbin who has been doing fine work on SmackDown Live, but he’s not the caliber of wrestler or monster that Samoa Joe is. That brand needs a monster heel that can run the top of the card—and Joe is the man to do it. The former NXT Champion is going to be a surprise entrant in the 2017 Rumble match. Not only that, though, he’s going to go on and win, choosing then to go and face the winner of the WWE World Championship Match at the Rumble (and at Elimination Chamber): John Cena.

Before you get down on the mere notion of Cena going up against an NXT darling, let’s remember that Big Match John has a slew of Match of the Year candidates against AJ Styles in 2016. And while Styles may have never stepped foot at Full Sail, the point stands that Cena is an underrated in-ring performer that can put on a show when he’s with a highly talented opponent. Even better, we’ve seen how he can make a monster look like a vicious, devastating force (RE: Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam), which is what he’d need to do for Samoa Joe.

With all signs pointing to Joe both debuting at the WWE Royal Rumble and with rumblings that there are plans to book him strong right out of the gate, what stronger booking is there than having him win the Rumble match in his debut? That immediately establishes him as a dominant force an a threat to whoever he does challenge for the title—Cena, Styles, Reigns, Owens, or anyone else. The Undertaker would be a feel-good winner, but WWE needs a new heel star and Samoa Joe has more than proven he’s ready to be that villain.

