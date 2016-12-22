ESPN releases first trailer for Ric Flair ’30 for 30′ (Video)

ESPN is releasing a 30 for 30 film about wrestling legend Ric Flair, and the first trailer has been released.

At his peak as a wrestler, Ric Flair backed up his legendary arrogant “Nature Boy” persona with chops (pun intended) in the squared circle on his way to a bevy of title belts. He’s an interesting figure to be sure, and the perfect subject for a film taking a deeper look at his life in and out of the ring.

ESPN has done an upcoming chapter of their renowned 30 for 30 film series on Flair, appropriately titled “Nature Boy”, and the first teaser trailer for it was released on Wednesday.

Let me get two claps and a Ric Flair! Here’s a 1st look at our upcoming @RicFlairNatrBoy film, #NatureBoy. https://t.co/IUpgc3HyOV — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 21, 2016

Back in November Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch talked with director Rory Karpf, whose previous credits include the 30 for 30 film I Hate Christian Laettner, about the Flair film. Here’s some of what Karpf had to say.

It was great to hear from Ric’s family, mainly his three children, to get an entirely different side of Ric beyond the “Nature Boy” persona. Ric’s first wife Leslie was interviewed and to my knowledge this is the first time she ever granted an interview on camera. She was able to provide a great deal of insight into Ric’s college years and who he was before he was the “Nature Boy.” I think Shawn Michaels and Triple H provided the best insight on Ric in and out of the ring. They seem to know him better than anyone and were very forthcoming. It was also awesome to get an interview with The Undertaker out of character.

There is not a clear release date right now for “Nature Boy”, but it is coming sometime in 2017. Then, we can all see a bit beyond Flair’s “stylin’ and profilin’” in-ring persona.

