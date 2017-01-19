Did WWE pull Seth Rollins’ Kenny Omega Royal Rumble comment? (Video)

Seth Rollins made a Kenny Omega-Royal Rumble comment and apparently his employer was none too pleased it seems

Ever since his astounding performance in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11, you basically can’t go anywhere in the wrestling world without hearing the name of Kenny Omega. Heck, even Triple H recently commented just a tad to ESPN on possibly pursuing one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Apparently, though, you have to be an executive to comment on Kenny Omega. Because Seth Rollins recently did –even if in jest– and someone in WWE apparently has decided that it wasn’t a good idea.

WWE ran a video on their YouTube channel asking various superstars which Royal Rumble surprise entrant they’d like to see. Well, keeping up with the current trend, the former Indy darling himself in Rollins proclaimed that he would like to see “The Cleaner” show up for the annual 30-man match.



Of course, someone the stature of Rollins talking about Omega potentially showing up in San Antonio got the internet buzzing.

However, a short time later, Rollins’ appearance and subsequent comments on the video were edited out entirely.

So yeah, looks like talk of Omega in WWE might be a sensitive subject in some regards.

Ever since he announced that he was taking some time away from New Japan to reevaluate his future, the speculation about Omega turning up in the biggest promotion in the world has been rampant. With the Royal Rumble approaching, the talk is a little more prevalent than it might usually be, with folks dreaming of Rollins’ comment becoming a reality.

But, the sad reality is that even if he wanted to, Omega will likely not be a surprise entrant in the Rumble match, as his New Japan contract apparently doesn’t expire until Jan. 31.

Until then, though, we all –Seth Rollins included, apparently,– will just sit here and wait.

