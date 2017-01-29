Did Ric Flair Tease Entering the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Match?

Ric Flair sent out an interesting tweet that could hint his entry in the Royal Rumble match.

Ric Flair has been on and off WWE programming for the past year. He returned as his daughter, Charlotte’s manager for the beginning of her run on the main roster. They would eventually split, leading to Flair going off TV for most of 2016.

However, after Sasha Banks won the Raw Women’s Championship for the third time, the Nature Boy returned to raise the new champion’s hands as part of her dedicating the match to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He then got another tongue-lashing from Charlotte and disappeared again.

Could the 2017 Royal Rumble be the time we see Flair return, though? He posted a tweet reminiscing about the 1992 Royal Rumble match, which saw him win from the No. 3 entry. This would be for the vacant WWE Championship, the first time that the title would be on the line in this battle royal. However, he then alluded to “dusting off the boots”. Could that mean we see the Limousine Riding Superstar join Sunday’s Rumble field?

Having flashbacks to '92 thinking about dusting off the old boots…. — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 29, 2017

There are eight spots left in the 2017 Royal Rumble match field. Most of WWE’s top names already fill out the 22 entrants, so these final openings could be anyone’s guess. Maybe WWE decides to use Flair for one of the annual legend spots, which has seen the likes of Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page used in recent years.

If Flair were to enter, he would get a great pop from the Alamodome. Of course, he’s almost one decade past his retirement as a full-time WWE star, so there would be little chance of him having a significant run in the 2017 Rumble. On the other hand, the spectacle of him getting some type moment, however long it may be, would be an entertaining moment for the fans.

Would you want to see Ric Flair join the Royal Rumble field on Sunday?

