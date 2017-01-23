Did Kenny Omega Tease WWE Royal Rumble Appearance? (Photo)

Kenny Omega may have just hinted his placement in the Royal Rumble match or trolled everyone once again.

Kenny Omega has been subject to WWE speculation since he stepped away from New Japan earlier this month. This came just days after his Wrestle Kingdom 11 match with Kazuchika Okada, one that had been deemed a six-star match by Dave Meltzer.

If WWE fans want any sort of hope that Omega could show up soon, he recently posted a teaser about being in the Royal Rumble match on Instagram. It’s a paper with the WWE logo at the top left, “#30”, and his signature. It’s one that drew a healthy amount of looks on Sunday, with fans obviously wondering if this is real or not.

#kennyomega ultimate troll or prophet? A photo posted by Brian (@grinningmasque) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

If you look at those names at the top right, though, Ross Thibodeaux and Rob Guillory are comic book writers that were recently interviewed for work they did on WWE’s New Day (h/t Comicbook.com). Serg Acuna also worked with these two (h/t Bleedingcool.com). Garbark may be Doug Garbark, a member Boom Studios with WWE. So, it looks like Omega just listed a bunch of comic book writers that are associated with WWE on this sheet of paper.

To push this narrative further, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that his NJPW contract expires on January 31. This is two days after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

While these people are still associated with the Leader in Sports Entertainment, them having anything to do with the Royal Rumble seems impossible. Of course, Omega could have always just taken a piece of paper from WWE’s offices and wrote all of this down.

Fans may also turn to John Cena’s recent teases of the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion joining WWE. This would seem to be a lot about nothing, however, after he then posted a Kenny from South Park picture on his Instagram account.

The speculation will continue around Kenny Omega until the Royal Rumble match ends. This is more than likely just one giant trolling, but as the old saying goes in WWE, anything can happen.

This article originally appeared on