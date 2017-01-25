Could Finn Balor Be Cleared for WWE Royal Rumble?

Finn Balor may be ready to go soon from his shoulder injury if he gets cleared by doctors.

Finn Balor has been away from a WWE ring since August. This saw him suffer a shoulder injury in a match against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Balor won the belt, but had to relinquish it just one night later on Raw. Kevin Owens would win the title one week later and has held it ever since.

With WrestleMania season approaching, Balor’s name has been speculated to be part of the Royal Rumble match. It’s traditionally a spot for wrestlers returning from injury to come back at, which leads to a big crowd pop and a memorable moment, For fans hoping this could happen, PW Insider is reporting that Balor will be undergoing medical testing this week to potentially clear him for a ring return. They didn’t note if this would be for a guaranteed spot at the Royal Rumble.

Following Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, 22 of the 30 possible spots for the Royal Rumble match were taken. So, there’s plenty of room for Balor, if he is cleared to return in time. If so, he would add to the star power of this match that already includes the Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and others.

If the Demon King returns soon, then he could be in line for a WrestleMania match. One way of doing this could be getting him back into the Universal Championship mix, a potentially logical direction after he never got pinned or submitted for the belt. This would be with either Owens or Roman Reigns after the Rumble pay-per-view. Other options may include Strowman, Undertaker, or SmackDown Superstars.

Will we see Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble? We’ll have to wait and see if he makes a surprise entrance for the over-the-top-rope match.

