Corey Graves Leaving WWE NXT Commentary; Nigel McGuinness Replacing Him

Corey Graves is heading off WWE NXT commentary and will have a very suitable replacement going forward.

Corey Graves’ role in WWE has expanded over the past six months. It started with joining WWE Raw’s commentary team in July for the brand split, adding to his NXT duties that he had for the past two years. Once 205 Live began in November, WWE then added him to their commentary team for Tuesday nights. Along with 1-2 NXT tapings every month and a TakeOver event, it makes for a potentially rigorous schedule.

Well, this is all about to change, as Graves announced during the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio pre-show that he will no longer be doing commentary for WWE NXT after Saturday night. Instead, Nigel McGuinness is taking over his spot and will join Tom Phillips and Percy Watson beginning with this Wednesday’s NXT show.

McGuinness debuted on commentary for WWE at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament on January 14 and 15. This came weeks after he signed and appeared for WWE at the UK Tournament press conference. McGuinness previously spent time in ROH and TNA.

This move to take Graves off commentary keeps him exclusive to the main roster, which should limit his traveling schedule and not overwhelm him with having to do commentary on three shows. McGuinness also gets to step into a role after not having a clear path to the booth once he signed with WWE in December.

Given the work that McGuinness did during the UK Tournament and in ROH, he is more than capable of taking on a full-time commentary spot. He’s one of the best in the wrestling business in the booth and should provide quality analysis every Wednesday on the WWE Network.

