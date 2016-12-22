CM Punk gave away actual WWE title belt for Christmas

CM Punk was very generous this Christmas season, giving away an actual WWE title belt that was once his

We know a lot of things about CM Punk, and one of those things is that he still wants absolutely nothing to do with WWE. He constantly finds ways to remind us that he wants to distance himself from his professional wrestling past, and he reminded us again this Christmas season.

Apparently, Punk has no issue donating an actual WWE championship belt that was once his during one of his runs at the top of the company. You see, his good friend and fellow wrestler Cliff Compton –who you may all remember from WWE as Domino– tweeted out that he had found one of Punk’s belts. When he asked Punk about it, he was more or less told that it was his Christmas present this year. (h/t Uproxx)

I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

Well, that was mighty nice of him. Also, again, another stern reminder that Punk has no issue putting his WWE career in the rearview mirror.

So from here, you’re probably wondering whether or not Compton will be keeping the belt for himself. Well, he will not be, but it’s actually pretty awesome to see who exactly it will be going to.

Compton will be donating the belt this time, to his nephew.

@xXSound_WavexX @CMPunk @WWE Sorry it's going to my 9 year old nephew who stopped watching wrestling after Punk left ???? — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

Now there’s a present! Sure, a lot of kids will get those $400 replica belts that WWE sells this Christmas, but the fact of the matter is they’re still not the real thing. They might be the same size, sure, but they’re vastly different.

Punk might not like WWE anymore and that still angers a lot of people, but one young man is going to benefit greatly from that.

