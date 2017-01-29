Chris Jericho announces upcoming WWE departure

Chris Jericho has announced he will be leaving WWE sometime after WrestleMania 33.

Chris Jericho has been on a full-time schedule with WWE since his return in 2014. But in Saturday’s interview with metro.co.uk, Y2J spilled the beans about leaving WWE sometime in May, to return to work with his band Fozzy.

It’s been a longer road than planned for Jericho, who admitted this latest run was only supposed to be a few months. But as things tend to change, so did his plans. With that, has come some entertaining moments, and a great year for the veteran superstar. Here’s a touch of what he had to say, regarding what he has planned for after WrestleMania 33.

It’s time to get back to Fozzy and there are a couple of other projects I’ve got going on because I don’t do WWE part-time, I do it full-time. I come and go, but when I’m working there, I’m definitely a full-timer. There will be no wrestling from May, you don’t do both at the same time. I’ve had a great year which has gone on way longer than it was supposed to. It was only supposed to be four months, then it got extended to eight, then 12 and 16. Wrestling will go on hold for awhile which is the way I’ve been doing it since 2010.

He’s had a great working relationship with WWE during these runs. He’ll show up and work for a determined amount of time, then return to music when that run ends. And the best part is he always generates a great response from fans when he does return.

This latest return also produced a fantastic rivalry with AJ Styles, and an entertaining partnership with Kevin Owens. It’s been by far his best work in a long time, and it’s almost sad to see him depart this time.

When asked about his chances of winning Sunday’s Royal Rumble, he noted that anything can happen. While May is still a bit down the line, he said he holds about as much chance of winning the Rumble as someone like Mojo Rawley.

Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble will be held in San Antonio, for the first time since 1997. It will be available on the WWE Network, with the Kickoff Show coming live 30 minutes before the event.

