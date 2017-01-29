Can you watch Royal Rumble without WWE Network?

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 obviously will be streaming on WWE Network, but is there a way to watch without?

WWE Network offers wrestling fans a fantastic way to catch all of the action from the world leader in sports entertainment. Just the fact that they stream every pay-per-view on the Network is incredible enough. That’s especially true when you think about watching shows like WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

Considered one of the Big-4 shows of the year, the WWE Royal Rumble is always exciting. Not only does it get fans prepared to hit the road to WrestleMania, but it also has a ton of surprises, great wrestling at times, and star power throughout. What more can you ask for then as a wrestling fan? So to have that airing on WWE Network is fantastic and worth $9.99 per month.

However, not everyone deems the WWE Network worth it—even trying to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017. After all, maybe you’re a person who just watches the Rumble and WrestleMania every year. Subsequently, you may be wondering if you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017 without having the WWE Network—or how to watch it for free.

The first solution is to go back to before WWE times and see if your television provider offers WWE PPV still. Companies like Xfinity still offer their PPV service for shows like WWE Royal Rumble 2017. Of course, that costs more than one month of the Network subscription.

Other options then include looking at some of the sites listed above as they may have the stream of the show that you’re looking for. What’s more, you can also check somewhere like Reddit to see what they have streaming and where.

However, we’d be remiss without saying that you can essentially watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for free on the WWE Network. After all, the first month of your subscription is free, so you can simply sign up and watch the Rumble for free before unsubscribing.

