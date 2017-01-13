Brock Lesnar’s WWE Schedule Until WrestleMania 33

How does Brock Lesnar’s WWE schedule look until WrestleMania 33?

Brock Lesnar is set to be back on WWE TV for the January 16 episode of Raw from Little Rock, AR. It will be his first appearance since losing to Goldberg in 86 seconds at Survivor Series. Paul Heyman has represented him on multiple occasions to move forward Lesnar’s storylines on Monday nights.

One thing we do know about the Beast Incarnate’s return is that it will be about the Royal Rumble match. He became the second entrant into the over-the-top-rope match in November.

After the Little Rock appearance, Lesnar is set to show up quite a few times over the next two-and-a-half months. This includes a handful of live events and eight episodes of Raw before WrestleMania 33. His full list of duties can be seen below:

January 16 – Raw, Little Rock, AR

January 20 – Live event, Buffalo, NY

January 23 – Raw, Cleveland, OH

January 29 – Royal Rumble

January 30 – Raw, Laredo, TX

February 4 – Live event, Salt Lake City, UT

February 6 – Raw, Portland, OR

February 17 – Live event, Dallas, TX

February 20 – Raw, Los Angeles, CA

February 27 – Raw, Green Bay, WI

March 6 – Raw, Chicago, IL

March 12 – Live event, New York City, NY

March 13 – Raw, Detroit, MI

March 20 – Raw, Brooklyn, NY

April 2 – WrestleMania 33

What should be noted is Lesnar is booked for the shows surrounding the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view (March 5), but is not currently advertised. That could always change as the weeks progress.

If we are headed toward Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, then there will be plenty of opportunities to build this match up. Some of these could be appearance pairings with the former WCW star as they head toward the main event scene of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

One thing for sure is that we are about to see plenty of Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania season. Are you looking forward to these trips to Suplex City?

