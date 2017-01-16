Brock Lesnar F-5’s Roman Reigns, Destroys WWE Raw Stars in Return (Video)
Brock Lesnar annihilated anyone who stood in his way during his return to WWE on Raw.
Brock Lesnar had been away from WWE since the Survivor Series pay-per-view. He would lose to Goldberg in 86 seconds, marking one of the most surprising moments of WWE’s year in 2016. Paul Heyman then announced that his client would be in the Royal Rumble match just a short time later.
On Raw, Lesnar made his return in the opening segment. He joined a ring that already featured Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn. This eventually led to a big brawl, which saw Lesnar take out everyone, including hitting an F-5 on Reigns. The Big Dog had hit him with a Superman Punch just moments before. The Underdog from the Underground looked to stand up to him as well, but got taken down easily with a suplex.
The #BeastIncarnate @BrockLesnar has arrived on #RAW!! But @ILikeSamiZayn knows an opportunity when he sees it! @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/0WXibmyuO0
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
This certainly started off Raw on a high note, as plenty of top stars that will be in the Royal Rumble match were involved here. It displayed the type of havoc that may go on when Strowman, Lesnar, Rollins, Zayn, and others all meet in less than two weeks.
The interesting part of this segment came when Reigns was the only person to get offense on Lesnar. However, he quickly got taken out with an F-5 to stand tall and look like a force after being dominated by Goldberg about two months ago.
With plenty of time left on Raw, it’s possible Brock Lesnar shows up once more. Could he wreak more havoc on the WWE Raw roster? Might someone try to stand up to him like Zayn did?
More from Daily DDT
- Kurt Angle to Headline 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class2h ago
- WWE Royal Rumble 2017: How Surprise Entrants Should Be Managed8h ago
- AJ Styles Deserves WWE Title Defense at WrestleMania 3310h ago
- WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Reasons Brock Lesnar Should Not Win11h ago
- 4 Predictions for WWE Raw: January 16, 201712h ago