Brock Lesnar F-5’s Roman Reigns, Destroys WWE Raw Stars in Return (Video)

Brock Lesnar annihilated anyone who stood in his way during his return to WWE on Raw.

Brock Lesnar had been away from WWE since the Survivor Series pay-per-view. He would lose to Goldberg in 86 seconds, marking one of the most surprising moments of WWE’s year in 2016. Paul Heyman then announced that his client would be in the Royal Rumble match just a short time later.

On Raw, Lesnar made his return in the opening segment. He joined a ring that already featured Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Sami Zayn. This eventually led to a big brawl, which saw Lesnar take out everyone, including hitting an F-5 on Reigns. The Big Dog had hit him with a Superman Punch just moments before. The Underdog from the Underground looked to stand up to him as well, but got taken down easily with a suplex.

This certainly started off Raw on a high note, as plenty of top stars that will be in the Royal Rumble match were involved here. It displayed the type of havoc that may go on when Strowman, Lesnar, Rollins, Zayn, and others all meet in less than two weeks.

The interesting part of this segment came when Reigns was the only person to get offense on Lesnar. However, he quickly got taken out with an F-5 to stand tall and look like a force after being dominated by Goldberg about two months ago.

With plenty of time left on Raw, it’s possible Brock Lesnar shows up once more. Could he wreak more havoc on the WWE Raw roster? Might someone try to stand up to him like Zayn did?

