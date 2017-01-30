Brock Lesnar challenges Goldberg to WrestleMania 33 match (Video)

Brock Lesnar laid down the gauntlet on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble, challenging Goldberg to one last match at WrestleMania 33

Goldberg simply has the number of Brock Lesnar—or maybe he’s just that much better than The Beast Incarnate. The two were scheduled for a decade-in-the-making bout at Survivor Series 2016, but Goldberg dominated in historic fashion. They then met on Sunday night at WWE Royal Rumble in the Rumble match. Lesnar again fell victim as he was Speared and eliminated by Goldberg.

So on WWE RAW the night after Royal Rumble, Lesnar and Paul Heyman were done with it. It’s time to settle the score once and for all. And there is clearly only one stage where these two men can adequately contest one another: Camping World Stadium for WWE WrestleMania 33.

Live from Laredo, TX on Monday night for RAW, Brock Lesnar and Heyman came down to the ring and said just as much. Heyman, of course, also waxed a bit about the history between the two, the recent events and meetings, and naturally how great his client is. However, they then officially laid down the challenge. Lesnar wants one more shot at Goldberg and he wants it at WrestleMania 33:

Obviously Goldberg has yet to respond, but the chances are quite good that he’ll accept. And when he does, we’re going to have one hell of a main event—and one of several—set for Orlando in two months.

Leading up to this feud for Lesnar, WWE had a real issue regarding The Beast in terms of a lack of character and him becoming stale. With him having a legitimate foil now, though, things have changed and this story arc could truly revive Lesnar as a character that’s worthwhile. Let’s hope WWE can play that out successfully.

