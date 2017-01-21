Bray Wyatt’s WWE WrestleMania Dream Opponent Would Be Daniel Bryan

Bray Wyatt would want an old foe of his at a future WrestleMania event.

Bray Wyatt has wrestled some significant WrestleMania matches over the past few years. This saw him face John Cena at WrestleMania 30 and the Undertaker at WrestleMania 31. However, both resulted in losses. The following year would see him get left off the match card completely, despite injuries to some of WWE’s top stars. He instead ended up on his back by Cena and the Rock.

These may have been a series of unfortunate events for the Eater of Worlds, but he has still worked with some of the best in short time. If he had his choice, he would want to compete against another top star, who one retired in 2016 due to health problems. In an interview with Sky Sports, Wyatt explained why Daniel Bryan would be his choice for a WrestleMania dream opponent:

“Daniel Bryan would be my match-up. I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake “The Snake” Roberts”, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way. This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.”

Bryan and Wyatt had a notable feud at the end of 2013 and into early 2014. This saw the Bearded Superstar briefly join the Wyatt Family. When he left the group, it created one of the top WWE moments of the past few years. There had been a quick turnaround on this, though, with Wyatt winning their singles match at Royal Rumble 2014. Things could have continued, but Bryan moved into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture and Wyatt’s Cena feud would begin later on at the Rumble.

Given that Bryan has retired and is now in a non-wrestling role, a potential rematch is out the window. However, Wyatt still has a chance to dabble with AJ Styles depending on what happens at the upcoming Royal Rumble and with the Elimination Chamber match. If anything, we may see a feud with Randy Orton based on the recent events of SmackDown Live.

Bray Wyatt may not be able to face Daniel Bryan, but there are more than a handful of Superstars he can still go head-to-head with in the ring. Who could that be?

This article originally appeared on