Bobby Roode is the Superstar WWE NXT Needs

At NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Bobby Roode has the chance to prove that he still has the”It Factor”.

Bobby Roode is on a mission to prove that he belongs with the best that NXT has to offer. His biggest opportunity to do just that is Saturday night at NXT Takeover San Antonio. Since his debut last summer, Roode has been unstoppable in singles competition in his quest to be on top in NXT. With a storied career, Roode is everything that the brand needs while it is under reconstruction.

The absence of Samoa Joe has not gone unnoticed, but Roode has stepped in to fill the void in the quest to dethrone Nakamura. Roode’s character is that of someone self-centered; he believes he is the hottest thing on NXT right now. He has backed that up by plowing through the roster since debuting last year. Roode is certainly hot in NXT and that doesn’t look to stop anytime soon.

While the Royal Rumble is the hot topic going into the weekend, fans shouldn’t write off Takeover San Antonio. And although the card may be underwhelming compared to previous Takeovers, there is still plenty to offer fans. And perhaps Roode will be the talk of the night after the show is over. The NXT Championship match between Roode and Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is the most anticipated match Saturday night.

Making it to the main event is only part of the work Roode has accomplished in NXT. And perhaps he is a great position right now; with NXT in the rebuilding process, there has to be someone who can battle with the unrelenting Nakamura. Roode is the best person to challenge the charismatic Superstar. There is no one that is close to filling Nakamura’s shoes right now – he is the top face of NXT.

With Roode’s resume, he has everything that NXT needs right now to be their top heel. And he is certainly filling that role. Even in the contract signing last week on NXT, the little things mattered when it came to the expressions and mannerisms. Though Nakamura is still on the slow side with his English, it still worked for both of them because of those little things.

NXT is billing this match Saturday night to be one of the biggest in NXT history. There is absolutely no way this is a one and done match. There isn’t anyone who can replace both men at this point. No matter who wins, the feud will continue on for a period of time while the undercard is being built. With stars such as Roderick Strong being groomed to main event NXT, that will take some time to properly make it work; because if Roode does defeat Nakamura, who would step up to stop his glorious run? There isn’t anyone at this point in time.

Once more, Roode knows what it takes to be on top. The pressure is on to deliver a performance that gets fans talking going into the Royal Rumble on Sunday and what comes after that for NXT. But if anyone has followed Roode before NXT, it will be nothing short of glorious.

