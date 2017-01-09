Big Damo Reveals His WWE Name

Along with Tommy End getting a new WWE name, Big Damo has received his own fresh identity as well.

Since signing with WWE last fall, Big Damo has made his way onto NXT TV quickly. He started appearing in segments with the SAnitY stable, teasing potentially joining the Eric Young led group that features Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe. Sawyer Fulton had been part of it, but went down with an injury late last year.

Damo had been part of a class that included fellow international wrestling star Tommy End. He started appearing at live events near the end of 2016, and recently underwent a change that could hint his arrival at Full Sail University. End would be given the new name of “Aleistar Black.” This goes against WWE’s recent trend of allowing notable names from outside the company to keep their persona (Roderick Strong, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Aries, etc.).

Well, Damo can be added to the list as he will no longer be known as “Big Damo” or “Damo” in NXT. He announced on Twitter that his “label has changed” and he is now Killian Dain.

The label has changed. The will to succeed has not. If anything it's got even stronger… — Killian Dain (@KillianDain) January 8, 2017

The most notable part of this name may be that it has “Kill” in it, which will suit Damo if he goes forward as a heel. He has the size and presence of potentially being a monster, something that may add to the mystique of the SAnitY stable if he officially joins. For more on this and what could happen with Damo, the recent NXT taping might provide some clues.

We will likely soon see Damo appear on NXT TV under this new persona, potentially when his next appearance comes around. Will it come off well with the fanbase? Is it a name that suits him? What do you think of it?

