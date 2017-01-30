Angry fans react to Roman Reigns in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble (Video)

Roman Reigns made an appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night and these fans were not happy campers

Sunday night in the WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, we reached the point in the match where the No. 30 entrant would make his appearance. With one surprise left on the table, fans wondered just who it could possibly be. Was it a returning Finn Balor? Was it a debuting Samoa Joe? Hell, was it even Kurt Angle, possibly?

Yeah, well, all of those potential answers were wrong, as entering at the coveted No. 30 spot was none other than The Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns, who was unsuccessful earlier in the night in his quest for the Universal Championship. Yep, they went ahead with it — they put the least popular Royal Rumble competitor of the last couple years into the match after he had already competed earlier in the evening for a top title.

From the moment the opening beat of his entrance music hit the speakers in the Alamodome, you could almost feel the life being sucked out of everyone. And this compilation of fans’ reactions below is just the perfect way to put that all into perspective.

Warning: There is graphic language in the video below because, again, these people are very angry at the appearance of The Big Dog.

WWE fans to reaction to Roman Reigns number 30 spot 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LcP5dUvp1u — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017



Yeah, that right there perfectly sums up the reaction of many fans around the globe on Sunday night when Reigns came through that curtain.

Really, though, it didn’t turn out to be all that bad, as he didn’t actually win the match. Now if that had taken place, then you can only imagine how much the volume of these reactions would be turned up.

