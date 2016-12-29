American Alpha Made History on WWE SmackDown, December 27

On this week’s SmackDown Live, American Alpha became the first team ever to hold tag titles in NXT and the main roster.

Last night, SmackDown Live’s first match of the night was a four corners elimination match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The match featured The Wyatt Family defending their titles against Slater and Rhyno, The Usos and American Alpha. The match and the titles ultimately came down to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, and the new Wyatt Family. The Wyatts looked to be in position to win the match until there was incidental contact between Randy Orton and Luke Harper. American Alpha then went on to hit Grand Amplitude and capture their first SmackDown Tag Team Title reign.

When Chad Gable pinned Orton, American Alpha made history. They are now the first team to ever hold the NXT Tag Titles and Main Roster Titles. The previously mentions Wyatt’s also held that NXT gold. However, those titles were held by Luke Harper and Erick Rowan whereas Orton and Wyatt won the SmackDown titles. Not only did American Alpha become the first time to accomplish this feat, they did it in about 8 months. At NXT TakeOver: Dallas, American Alpha defeated The Revival to become NXT Tag Team Champions. Now, just 8 months later, they are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

With a rematch with the new Wyatt Family imminent, possibly at the Royal Rumble, it’ll be interesting to see what WWE does with the new Tag Team Champions on the Road to WrestleMania. American Alpha is already in the record books and I’m sure it won’t be the last time.

