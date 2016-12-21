5 Former WWE Stars We Want to See Return

2017 is almost upon us, we look at some former WWE stars who could return before the end of year.

To steal the words of the legend that is Lance Storm, if I can be serious for a minute, WWE has been truly awful at times this year. That’s not to say there haven’t been some good moments, it just seems like the company has forgotten that they are meant to “entertainment” at times.

One thing that is always guaranteed to get a great reaction from a WWE crowd, though, is the return of a former star. In the era of social media, it’s hard for WWE to spring surprises, 2017 could be the start of some shock returns that change the face of WWE.

In the last few years, we’ve seen some of the biggest stars in WWE history make returns to the company, or make stunning debuts at the biggest moments. When it was rumored that Sting would finally appear in a WWE ring, many people thought it was pie in the sky. Then it happened and one of the legends of professional wrestling finally got his moment in the spotlight of WWE.

2016 has also seen one of the biggest stars of the late 1990’s make a dramatic return to a WWE ring. Having been away for over a decade, Goldberg has made his mark again. After being thrown into a feud with Brock Lesnar, mostly due to the fact WWE wanted to sell some video games, Goldberg destroyed Lesnar in less than three minutes at Survivor Series. That’s how you make your mark!

But of all the men who could make a big return in 2017, who would we like to see back in WWE the most? Follow along with us to find out.

5. Broken Matt Hardy and House Hardy

They were one of the best tag teams in WWE history. They were innovators and groundbreakers in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s and paved the way for a lot of the current style you see in WWE right now.

Nobody thought they’d be able to recreate themselves and would spend the rest of their careers becoming a parody of their WWE personas in TNA for the rest of time. Well, how wrong could we all have been, step forward Broken Matt Hardy and House Hardy as a whole.

At times, Broken Matt is one of the most ridiculous things in the entire world of professional wrestling. But when you take a step back and look at it, the whole Broken Matt character is a stroke of genius. It’s brought TNA/Impact Wrestling back into the consciousness of fans around the world, at a time when interest in the product appeared to be at a low.

The way that Hardy has played the character, added Jeff/Brother Nero into the mix, and incorporated his son King Maxel and wife Rebecca, as well as gardener Senor Benjamin, has made what could have been a Vince Russo style debacle into a massive talking point. They have also managed to get “Delete” over massively with fans all over the world, 2016 is the gift that keeps on giving apparently.

Many people may have talked about a Hardy Boys return, but that would only have been as a nostalgia act akin to the Dudley Boys earlier this year. Now they could add an instantly interesting character to WWE tv and be set for a big run on any return to the company.

4. Drew Galloway

You may know him as Drew McIntyre, the former “Chosen One” of Vince McMahon, but Drew Galloway has become one of the most talked about men in the entire world of indy wrestling.

When he left WWE back in 2014 many wondered where he would end up. The early answer was his old stomping ground of ICW. Making a dramatic return to help push his old home to the next level. Since then he has traveled the world, wrestling across America for the likes of EVOLVE and TNA, all around Great Britain and Europe, and even venturing to Australia and Mexico on numerous occasions. Galloway has truly become a global brand.

Having left WWE with the door still open for a return, 2017 could be the perfect time for Galloway to make his mark in WWE once again. Galloway has spent the last couple of years improving all aspects of his character and proving that he is one of the best in-ring talents of his size and stature in the world.

Galloway could slide into the main event scene with ease. Coming back as a massive heel and telling everyone that he left the company, became the biggest star in the world and is now back to claim his rightful place at the top of WWE. Even throw Vince McMahon into the mix and have him push Galloway as a mega star now he’s back in WWE.

3. Hulk Hogan

Now, this may be a long shot, but even in 2017, Hulk Hogan could have a role to play in the world of WWE. He may have been released from his Legends Deal during the furor surrounding the Gawker trial (we don’t need to discuss that here), but if the timing was right WWE would more than likely be open to Hogan making a comeback of some sort.

Many people are not the biggest fans of The Hulkster, but it’s undeniable that Hogan is one of the most recognizable names in all of professional wrestling. Hogan could come back as a backstage presence, or as a figurehead for one of the tv shows, or potentially even as a pre-show host. WWE will always make a spot for someone if they feel that that person can be of benefit to the company.

If Hogan were to walk out on an episode of Raw or SmackDown Live, it would cause a massive stir amongst the wrestling world. The publicity that a Hogan return would elicit, some good and some bad, would be a huge talking point. That may be the biggest reason for Hogan to re-appear in WWE. With the WrestleMania season about to be thrust upon us, Hulk Hogan could do a massive amount to help sell tickets for the stadium formerly known as the Citrus Bowl in Florida.

2. Shelton Benjamin

A man who was set to sign with the WWE following the brand extension, but had to turn down the deal after suffering an injury, could be a great asset to the SmackDown brand in 2017.

After seeing vignette’s airing for his return, many fans were excited by his comeback to the SmackDown brand. During his previous run with WWE, Benjamin was one of the most exciting talents on the roster, with some of his exploits in matches going down in folklore of some of the best moments in WWE history.

Whenever he’s fully recovered from his torn rotator cuff injury, which may very well not be till mid to late 2017, Benjamin should be straight back on the WWE roster.

A return to SmackDown Live would see the 41-year-old Benjamin become one of the respected veterans on the brand. During his absence from WWE, a lot has changed, but he could slot back in and become a vital part of the brand again.

Having watched his matches in both New Japan and Pro Wrestling Noah in the last few years, Benjamin is still in phenomenal shape and would fit in in WWE without the slightest ounce of trouble.

1. Kurt Angle

A veteran who left the WWE in 2006, mainly due to issues with his neck and other injuries, but still has a marketable name, could be the biggest surprise to return to the WWE in 2017 (but also wouldn’t be much of a surprise either).

Angle has spoken at length about a potential return, apparently, he has word from Triple H that the company may very well be interested. Angle is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers in the history of WWE, and you just know he’d love one last big run with the company. If you’ve seen any of his matches in the last few years you know that he wouldn’t be putting on 30-minute wars anymore, but he could still be a vital cog in 2017 WWE.

This isn’t the same Kurt Angle that was around in the early 2000’s but he could be pivotal in the careers of some of the younger guys on the WWE roster, particularly a certain tag team on SmackDown.

Back in his former run in WWE, Angle had Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin at his side as Team Angle. If you were to bring him back in 2017 why not have something similar? Why not use the former NXT Tag Team Champions American Alpha as the new version of Team Angle and have Angle give them a bit of a rub along the way? You could even have Shelton Benjamin aligned with them and have them become a force on SmackDown.

Angle may not be able to put on similar matches to those that he did when he was a perennial champion in WWE back in the day. If you have him work with American Alpha and Benjamin he could be used sporadically in the ring, whilst working as a defcato coach for the younger men at the same time. This way you get the pop of having Angle back in WWE, without him having to work in the ring every night of the week.

This article originally appeared on