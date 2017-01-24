4 Predictions for WWE SmackDown Live: January 24, 2017

The Royal Rumble is this Sunday. Where does SmackDown Live stand as they prepare for to kick off the road to Wrestlemania?

With the Royal Rumble merely days away, fans should expect an action packed episode of SmackDown Live this Tuesday night. Perhaps, a few more names will be announced for the rumble match itself as well. Will more matches be added to the card? Much has taken place throughout the past few episodes, so let’s take a look at what went down last week on the A-show in WWE.

The show opened up with a blockbuster announcement from commissioner, Shane McMahon. The WWE Championship will be contested inside the Elimination Chamber, just a few weeks from now. Champion, AJ Styles was none too pleased as he made his way to the ring along with John Cena and The Miz respectively. After butting heads and mincing words, Miz and Styles would have a match to open the show. To no one’s surprise, Cena ended up getting involved.

The King’s Court, hosted by Jerry Lawler would welcome Dolph Ziggler to the ring. The interview, or lack there of, involved a silent Ziggler for much of it, to which he would ultimately super kick, Lawler in the chest. Ziggler fully embraced his heel persona as he walked away from the ring as Lawler called the Show Off out. Will King seek revenge this week?

Also, Nikki Bella and Natalya had one of the best backstage brawls WWE has seen in quite some time. Bella would attack Natalya behind a souvenir stand before getting broken up. The drama and tension are building between superstars on SmackDown as we get set for the Rumble this Sunday. Here are my predictions for SmackDown this week.

Welcome Back, Mickie James

The mystery has at last been solved as to who the infamous La Luchadora was. She had gotten involved in the championship match, as expected and Becky Lynch was able to pull off the mask. It was revealed to be the former five-time WWE Women’s Champion, Mickie James. After a title match with Asuka at the last NXT Takeover, James is back on the main stage where she belongs. She and Alexa Bliss will likely come out to celebrate Bliss’s title defense last week, which was contested inside a steel cage.

This will be both a celebration for Bliss, but also a welcome back for James, who I am sure will receive quite a pop from the crowd. Lynch now has some unsettled business with the newest edition to the women’s division. A rivalry between Lynch and James will cerement this division on SmackDown. Two of the best in-ring performers the women’s division has seen will make for a great match-up at some point down the road. Sooner rather than later I hope. Both Lynch and Bliss needed a new rival.

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

After Luke Harper and Randy Orton yet again got in each other’s way last week during Orton’s match-up with Dean Ambrose, the two will do battle this week. It is necessary according to Bray Wyatt for the two to settled their differences in the ring. Wyatt claims it will only strengthen the Wyatt Family in the end. This match-up will likely not go as Wyatt planned, but how exactly will things go awry? If this match ends in a clean result, it is easy to predict the winner: Orton.

What type of angle will this take, however? Will the Wyatt Family implode this week or perhaps at the rumble? Is Harper right? Is Orton indeed trying to break up the Wyatt Family from the inside? Perhaps this week, Wyatt will be left with an automaton where he will have to choose between Orton and Harper. I ultimately think this is all leading towards a Wrestlemania showdown between the Viper and the Eater of Worlds.

New Tag Team Championship Contenders

With the Wyatt Family seemingly out of the tag team title picture, new number one contenders will need to be decided very soon. This week seems like the perfect time in which to do so. American Alpha are the new champions, but who will be their first new challengers for their titles? The Usos seem like the most likely choice and legitimate threat to Alpha’s titles. These two teams have had their fair share of discrepancies in the past. It was American Alpha that defeated the Usos in the tournament to decide the SmackDown Tag Team Champions back in September.

After a quick and embarrassing loss, the Usos took out Chad Gable’s leg, rendering American Alpha unable to compete for the titles at Backlash. It is time to renew this rivalry once more. These are the two best tag teams on the SmackDown roster at the current time. These teams will also put on the best tag team match on SmackDown since the brand split. New contenders should be decided this week or next at the latest. The division has taken a recent halt over the past couple of weeks.

John Cena vs. The Miz

After the whole debacle last week between John Cena, The Miz, and AJ Styles, I believe it will be Cena taking on Miz this Tuesday. I don’t believe they will have a set up for this match, it will just be one of the matches they announce at the beginning of the show. Styles had pushed Miz into Cena last week on SmackDown, which ultimately ended the match as Cena got himself involved. Cena delivered two Attitude Adjustment’s, one to both Miz and Styles. Miz will certainly not take that lightly.

Simply because it is John Cena, I could see SmackDown Live potentially making this more interesting. Miz could potentially challenge Cena to put up his championship opportunity this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. Miz could certainly talk his way into making Cena give him a shot. After all, Cena is not one to back down from a challenge. This could also be an opportunity for Styles to inflict some extra pain on Cena before their match-up this Sunday.

