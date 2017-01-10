4 Predictions for WWE SmackDown Live: January 10, 2017

SmackDown Live announced the first entrant in the Royal Rumble and a new champion was crowned last week. What can we expect to see this Tuesday?

After an action packed show last week on SmackDown Live, the shape of the show has changed. Over the past few weeks, the outlook for SmackDown has improved and is much more intriguing for fans. With the arrival of John Cena, story lines have drastically been altered and rightfully so; having Cena on your roster can do that. Before getting into the predictions for this week, let’s examine what happened last Tuesday night on the A-show. SmackDown will look to continue winning the ratings war with Monday Night Raw.

The most important aspect to note from last week’s show is that WWE has a new Intercontinental Champion. After a rigorous match-up between The Miz and Dean Ambrose, the Lunatic Fringe was able to come away with the victory after hitting Dirty Deeds on the then champion. Will we see a rematch sooner rather than later or will we have to wait until the Royal Rumble to see these two face off once again? Luckily for Ambrose, Maryse was ejected from ringside earlier in the match-up, which played a role in his victory.

John Cena and AJ Styles had their contract signing, which did not disappoint and hyped up the match a great deal heading into the Royal Rumble. The mystery as to who La Luchadora still remains to be seen in the women’s division. She continues to be a thorn in Becky Lynch’s side as she continues her pursuit to become champion once again. Finally, Dolph Ziggler turned heel last week after he took out Kalisto, who had come to his aid earlier. The fans appeared ecstatic as the former WWE Champion has switched roles once more. Here are my predictions for the SmackDown Live this upcoming week.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

After John Cena and AJ Styles signed their contract for the Royal Rumble, Baron Corbin had made his way down to ringside to state that he is SmackDown’s first entrant in the Rumble match. Corbin also claimed that he would win the rumble and take out whoever wins the WWE Championship that night at Wrestlemania. Corbin and Cena nearly took on each other last week, however, Styles hit Cena with an enziguri as he was about to charge at the Lone Wolf.

Now, Cena will face off with Corbin this Tuesday night stemming from their actions last week. This is a blockbuster match-up, which will surely help further build upon Corbin’s name as we head into the Royal Rumble. With two high profiled superstars to engage such as these two, I do not expect a clean finish for this match. AJ Styles will likely come out and disrupt the match. The match will either end in disqualification or with Corbin getting the pinfall with help from the Phenomenal One.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto

Much to the pleasure of the WWE Universe last week, Dolph Ziggler has now turned heel on SmackDown Live. After a match-up with Baron Corbin, Ziggler had lost yet again. Corbin would continue his attack on the fallen Ziggler. Kalisto, who recently had a feud with the Lone Wolf, came out to aid Ziggler. Kalisto was soon hit with a super kick from the Show Off, solidifying his heel status. Ziggler claimed he didn’t need any help as he screamed at Kalisto while he lay on the canvas.

Ziggler had altercations with both Kalisto and Apollo Crews last week. I expect Kalisto and Ziggler to fight this week after what happened after the match on Tuesday. I believe Ziggler will defeat Kalisto and continue to inflict pain on him after the match. This is where Crews will come in to defend the Luchador. This will begin the rivalry between him and Ziggler. Involving Crews in a feud with Ziggler will help to build his name on SmackDown. He has not made much of an impact for team blue thus far since the brand split. This will hopefully get his name on the board.

Tag Team Championship Match

It is still hard to believe that American Alpha came away with the victory in the Wild Card Finals two weeks ago to win their first tag team titles on the main roster. The Wyatt Family will look to reclaim their titles, which they had only held for a few weeks after the TLC pay-per-view. This time around, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will likely be the combination in the ring. Wyatt did not participate in the match when they had lost. Wyatt claimed last week that their loss will only make them stronger and that Jason Jordan and Chad Cable should ‘run.’

This is a tough match to predict the winner. SmackDown pulled the titles away from the Wyatt’s a few weeks ago, so what will stop them from tearing them away from American Alpha. It is likely that Harper will get involved in this match-up, however, will it be for the betterment of the team or will it lead to their demise? It was Harper that ultimately lost the Wyatt Family the titles in the first place after he interfered with Orton on the ropes. I predict a controversial win from the Wyatt’s Tuesday as they will look to raise the titles for a second time in recent weeks.

Women’s Division Predictions

There is plenty of drama in the women’s division currently on SmackDown Live. Both Nikki Bella and Natalya have minced words over the past few weeks with one another. Natalya has continuously stated that it is Bella’s looks that have gotten her where she is today. It has bothered the only female graduate of the Hart Dungeon for quite some time now. It was enough to take out Bella from the Survivor Series match-up when the SmackDown women were set to take on Raw. These two will now meet in the ring this week. Signs appear to be leading towards a Bella victory I would think.

On the other end of the spectrum in the women’s division, the question still remains as to who this La Luchadora is on SmackDown Live. She has taken the form of both Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss in recent weeks, however, there is one more that has been a thorn in the side of Lynch. La Luchadora has appeared to take the side of Bliss for the time being as she continues to cause problems for the Irish Lass Kicker. Will her identity be revealed this week? I think we are still at least one week away from knowing the identity of La Luchadora. She has the physique of someone we have not yet seen on the main roster.

