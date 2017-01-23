4 Predictions for WWE Raw: Royal Rumble 2017 Go-Home Show

The WWE Royal Rumble is just six days away. What can we expect to see on the final Raw before one of the biggest PPVs of the year?

It’s no secret that WWE Raw has been lagging behind the opposing SmackDown in recent weeks. With inconsequential matches and lackluster storytelling, Raw has become a show that you can skip without worrying about missing too much. But last week, things changed.

Yes, things were helped along by the appearance of the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, but the show overall did not drag. The ending segment was particularly good as it had a very old-school feel as Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn all brawled to close the show. There was no commentary as the team vacated the table once the action reached the top of the stage, and that gave things a different and fun feel as Owens powerbombed Reigns through a table to end the night.

It remains to be seen if Raw will make it two great shows in a row, but the odds seem somewhat strong. With the Royal Rumble just six days away, you would expect business to pick up tonight, especially with Goldberg making his return.

It seems reasonable to predict that Raw will deliver again tonight. As far as what exactly will go down, here are four predictions for tonight’s show.

4. More Official Royal Rumble Entries Are Announced

One of the best things about the Royal Rumble each year are the surprises. There are always a handful of superstars who come out from behind that curtain the night of the Rumble and leave fans speechless. Just look at AJ Styles last year for a prime example of this.

But every Royal Rumble needs to be filled out with talent who you would expect to see in it as well. The non-sexy picks, the guys who are going to be unceremoniously dumped over the ropes at some point just to make someone else look dominant. So far we’ve had numerous superstars who have announced their entry into the Rumble, and tonight we will likely see a few more declare their intentions to fight for a WrestleMania title shot, even though anyone who plans to declare tonight probably has almost no shot at actually winning.

Why? Because all the big names have already declared, so the only guys left to announce their entry are various filler guys. It admittedly won’t be exciting, buy guys like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Neville, Big Cass, and others could officially be part of the Rumble by the end of the night.

3. More Titus O’Neil Nonsense

No one really knows why Titus O’Neil has decided to bless our TV screens with his presence week in and week out. After doing basically nothing for quite a while, Titus decided he was going to antagonize the New Day after they refused to let him join their group. That resulted in three losses in three weeks to each individual member of the New Day, culminating with Big E this past Monday.

Logically, you would think that would be the end of it, right? Titus has lost to each member of the New Day already, so what more can he possibly do? Well, there’s not really a concrete answer to that question right now, but it seems like a safe bet that Titus will be back on TV tonight and will get involved with the New Day again in some way, shape, or form.

WWE tends to drag things out for longer than they should be. And while some of the Titus segments have actually been entertaining, particularly last week’s, this never really needed to happen to begin with. Right now it just feels like WWE doesn’t know what to do with the New Day now that they’re out of the tag title picture. So creative just said “Here’s Titus, have fun with him.” Expect the fun to continue tonight.

2. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn Get Revenge

As we mentioned before, last week’s Raw went off the air with Reigns, Rollins, and Zayn all laying in a heap. The three fan-favorites (er, two fan favorites and a Roman), took a beating to close out the show, and you can bet they’ll be looking for retribution tonight. They will not be dominated for two straight weeks.

But how will they get revenge on the men that destroyed them last Monday? We can only assume there won’t be another six-man tag, because that would be the laziest booking of all time. Instead, each man will likely get his revenge on an individual basis. Reigns will get back at Owens, Rollins will get back at Jericho, and Zayn will at least attempt to get back at the monstrous Strowman.

Whether this is in the form of an attack backstage or actual matches, we’ll have to wait and see. But you can guarantee the trio of babyfaces will not be left lying on their backs for a second straight week, especially not with the Royal Rumble just around the corner. They need to have some kind of momentum heading into the event, and being destroyed by their foes is not how that gets accomplished.

1. Goldberg Destroys Everyone

Last week, we made a pretty good call in saying that Brock Lesnar would destroy everyone he came into contact with. Not only did he attack multiple superstars, the show actually opened with the Beast unleashing suplexes upon the likes of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. It was a great way to make a statement with the Royal Rumble approaching, which is why we’re expecting Goldberg to try to one-up Lesnar tonight.

With Goldberg set to appear tonight, the odds that he cuts a promo and then walks out of the ring seem slim. We’ve seen him do that a few times before, but the intensity needs to be ramped up with the Rumble so close. And now that his rival Brock Lesnar made his presence known by giving a tour of Suplex City, Goldberg will be looking to appear even more dominant. After all, he did beat Lesnar in a mere two minutes at Survivor Series.

So what are we getting at here? Spears. Spears for everybody. OK, maybe not everybody, but hopefully a lot of people. Whether it opens the show, closes the show, occurs in the middle of the show, it doesn’t matter. At some point, Goldberg is going to go crazy on multiple superstars in order to head into the Royal Rumble on a high note.

This article originally appeared on