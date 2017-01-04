3 Potential Reasons for Undertaker’s Appearance on WWE Raw

The Undertaker is set to appear on WWE Raw this week. What could the Deadman be planning to do when he arrives on the flagship show?

Rumors began to fly this past week as a localized WWE Facebook post advertised an appearance by the Undertaker for the January 9 Raw in New Orleans. Those rumors quickly become much more than that as WWE confirmed on last week’s Raw that the Deadman will indeed be making an appearance at the Smoothie King Center.

This is a bit of a curious move since the Undertaker seemed to establish himself as a SmackDown superstar prior to Survivor Series. He even came out and told Team SmackDown that if they lost to Team Raw, they would face the consequences. So it’s a little strange to see Taker appearing on the very show he wanted SmackDown to obliterate just a few months ago.

But either way, the Undertaker is going to be on Raw. And with that comes the speculation regarding what exactly he is going to do. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania right around the corner, this is usually the time where we find out what’s in store for the Deadman for one or both of those PPVs. So what could the Undertaker be announcing tonight? Here are three possibilities.

3. He’s Entering the 2017 Royal Rumble

This is probably the most likely reason Undertaker is making an appearance on this week’s Raw. Well, realistically the reason he’s appearing on Raw is because they’re looking for a ratings boost, but this is what he’s most likely to be doing when he gets there.

Undertaker has been pegged as one of the favorites to win this year’s Royal Rumble. A lot of people are predicting he will go on to face John Cena at WrestleMania and that Cena will capture the WWE Championship before then. Thus, the match could potentially be a title vs career match. It would be one of the highest profile matches in WWE history and could mark the end of Undertaker’s illustrious WWE career. On the other hand, it could mark the beginning of a title reign for the Deadman that nobody would have expected him to have at this stage of his career, but one that he absolutely deserves.

This year’s Royal Rumble is also set to take place in San Antonio, just a few hours from Undertaker’s hometown of Houston. The fan support will undoubtedly be there. So even if he doesn’t go on to win, it would be a monumental disappointment if Undertaker weren’t at least in the Royal Rumble taking place in his home state. While it’s not a guarantee, an announcement of his intention to enter the Royal Rumble is perhaps the most likely reason for Undertaker’s appearance on next week’s Raw.

2. He Begins a Program For WrestleMania

Another possibility is that the Undertaker bypasses the Royal Rumble altogether. While the timing of his appearance suggests that won’t be the case, it’s impossible to know for sure. Undertaker hasn’t appeared in a Royal Rumble since 2009 so it’s not exactly common for him to be in the match anymore.

Again, Undertaker is a SmackDown superstar, so maybe there’s a reason that he’s not appearing on his own show. Maybe he’s planning to challenge a Raw superstar to a match at WrestleMania so he’s showing up on the flagship show to do it in person. Even if he’s not there to explicitly challenge someone, this appearance could mark the beginning of a feud that will carry into WrestleMania. So which Raw superstar could Undertaker end up facing at the Show of Shows?

One option is Braun Strowman. Undertaker vs Strowman was actually rumored for last year’s WrestleMania but was supposedly scrapped because fans were so opposed to it. But Strowman has improved by leaps and bounds since last year. Now, Undertaker vs Strowman would be a money-making match that fans would buy into. And with Strowman seemingly done with Sami Zayn after obliterating him for the millionth time, he needs an opponent for Mania. Could Undertaker be ready to set up a date with Strowman this Monday night?

1. He’s Strictly There to Promote the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania

This is the worst case scenario, but one that can’t be ruled out. There is a chance that Undertaker does nothing of significance this Monday on Raw. As mentioned before, the main reason he’s appearing is to give Raw a ratings boost since it will be competing with the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday night. While one would hope Undertaker would actually be there for a storyline reason, it’s no guarantee.

Look no further than most of Brock Lesnar’s appearances for other examples of this. Countless times we’ve seen Lesnar and Heyman advertised for Raw, only for Heyman to deliver a generic promo about how Lesnar is a beast and is going to beat his next opponent, blah, blah, blah. Undertaker could follow suit by talking up the importance of the Rumble and how WrestleMania will follow shortly after. He could talk about how the Rumble is going to be in his backyard and that maybe he’ll make an appearance. But he doesn’t have to actually confirm anything.

Hopefully Undertaker will do something of note. But with Shawn Michaels likely only appearing to hype his new movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, there’s a chance Taker doesn’t do anything notable either. This could just be a case of trying to get some star power on Raw to help the ratings and hype up the Rumble. It would be unfortunate if that were the case, but it’s a possibility that is very much on the table.

