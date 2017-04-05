7 things we learned about WWE following WrestleMania 33

Roman Reigns is the future of WWE whether you like it or not

One of the biggest and most beloved stars in WWE history is gone, and Roman Reigns retired him. Fortunately for WWE fans, he followed up that resoundingly unpopular result from WrestleMania 33 with a fantastic promo to open Monday Night Raw the following night, standing silently in the center of the ring and soaking up the often-vulgar chants from an outraged crowd before finally declaring “this is my yard now.”

At this point, fans who hate Roman Reigns are just going to have to deal with the fact that he will likely be one of the most important figures over the next decade. The more he embraces and thrives in his role as a super-villain, the more he'll gradually earn the respect of the half of the audience that despises him.