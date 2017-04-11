8 WWE roster moves that could save SmackDown in the superstar shakeup

Raw raided SmackDown's roster in the first night of the superstar shakeup, welcoming Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt and former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

SmackDown will reveal its new additions to the roster Tuesday night (8:00 p.m. ET, USA Network), and it's going to have to be an impressive haul to match what is now a loaded Raw roster. You can see all the moves from the first night of the shakeup here.

Here are eight stars (including tag teams) that can save SmackDown: