The 15 biggest winners and losers from the WWE superstar shakeup

The superstar shakeup is officially in the books — we think — as more than 20 WWE stars changed brands from Raw to SmackDown or vice-versa this week.
From champions like Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose to commentators such as David Otunga and Byron Saxton, no one was safe from the decision to shake up the rosters.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from the post-WrestleMania superstar shakeup, including the brand we think emerged victorious.
WINNER: Kevin Owens (SmackDown)
SmackDown is The Kevin Owens Show now, and the United States champion will make the most of the tighter Tuesday show.
Between his in-ring work, dominance on the microphone and ability to work with basically anyone, Owens should make SmackDown his very own program very, very soon.
LOSER: The Miz
The Miz found his groove on SmackDown, becoming one of the best heels and overall talkers in the entire business. He'll likely carve out his niche on Raw in due time, but it won't happen overnight.
WINNER: Finn Balor (Raw)
Now that he's back from injury, Balor is set to become the biggest face on Raw — and a feud with the newly arrived Bray Wyatt will help introduce the demon side of Finn to those who might not have watched his time in NXT.
LOSER: Dean Ambrose (Raw)
Ambrose's goofy, devil-may-care character works best when he gets to take the reins and steer. We're guessing he'll receive a little more constructive feedback on Raw than he did on SmackDown.
Plus, the newly wed Ambrose and Renee Young were separated by the shakeup, which isn't cool.
WINNERS: Heath Slater & Rhyno (Raw)
The inaugural SmackDown Tag Team champions had faded into the background on Tuesdays. Getting to work with the Hardys on Monday night will let Heath and Rhyno's personalities shine on the biggest stage.
LOSERS: Enzo & Cass (Raw)
Just when we thought Raw's loudest duo would walk out of WrestleMania as tag champs, the Hardy Boyz made their return and bumped Enzo and Cass down the ladder (so to speak).
A move to SmackDown would have reinvigorated their gimmick and given them a chance to shine as champions.
WINNER: Alexa Bliss (Raw)
Bliss would dominate on either brand. On Raw, though, she fills a void in a Women's Division that's long on athletic talent and short on microphone skills.
With apologies to Charlotte — another big winner who should run the show on SmackDown — Bliss is automatically the best talker Raw's Women Division has had since the brand extension.
LOSER: Either Sami Zayn or Rusev (SmackDown)
Both Rusev and Zayn are outstanding superstars. There's no doubt about that. Yet with just two hours of TV time on Tuesdays, we're worried one or the other will end up squeezed out of the picture.
That's doubly true if WWE continues to push Baron Corbin in the midcard. Throw in Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke, and everyone else floating around in the SmackDown pool, and one of these guys could be in trouble.
WINNERS: The New Day (SmackDown)
The tag-team division's biggest fish are headed to a smaller pond. What's not to like? Tuesdays rock. Tuesdays rock. Tuesdays ... you get the picture.
LOSERS: American Alpha (SmackDown)
It's a minor loss, but we really wanted to see GM Kurt Angle take Chad Gable and Jason Jordan under his wing on Raw. Instead, we're left dreaming about what could have been.
WINNER: Luke Harper (SmackDown)
Bray Wyatt's departure means Harper has a chance to make his own path on Tuesdays. We just hope he keeps up the creepiness; it's an integral part of the character.
LOSERS: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Raw)
The former Raw Tag Team champions keep getting lost in the shuffle on Mondays. A move to SmackDown would have allowed them to feud with The New Day once again — and reunite with their amigo, AJ Styles.
Speaking of the Phenomenal One ...
WINNER: AJ Styles (SmackDown)
Styles wasn't lying when he told Shane McMahon that SmackDown is the house AJ Styles built. Cheers to WWE for keeping the Face That Runs The Place where he belongs.
LOSERS: The Cruiserweight Division (Raw)
Until the cruiserweights are on the Tuesday program — or until 205 Live is a full hour of Raw — the best athletes in the business won't get the attention they deserve.
Having 205 Live follow SmackDown Live just makes sense.
WINNER: SmackDown
The first half of the Superstar Shakeup on Monday night left many wondering if SmackDown would have anyone left to carry Tuesdays.
So much for those concerns. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Naomi, Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura and the rest of the blue brand seem poised to continue SmackDown's weekly brilliance.
Tuesdays will miss The Miz, Bray Wyatt, and Dean Ambrose, of course. But the hand-wriging can stop. SmackDown is going to be just fine.