The 15 biggest winners and losers from the WWE superstar shakeup

The superstar shakeup is officially in the books — we think — as more than 20 WWE stars changed brands from Raw to SmackDown or vice-versa this week.

From champions like Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose to commentators such as David Otunga and Byron Saxton, no one was safe from the decision to shake up the rosters.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from the post-WrestleMania superstar shakeup, including the brand we think emerged victorious.