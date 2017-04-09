10 WWE stars who need to switch shows, and five more who should be untouchable

Vince McMahon returned to Raw the night after WrestleMania 33 and announced that a number of WWE stars will be assigned to different shows in a “superstar shakeup” set to happen on Monday.
The shakeup should provide golden opportunities for underutilized stars from Raw and SmackDown - and potentially NXT - to get another shot to thrive in a different environment, and there are a few wrestlers who are clearly on the wrong show.
Here are 10 moves we'd like to see announced during Monday's shakeup - and five more huge stars who are already in the perfect spot.
Moves that need to happen: Sami Zayn to SmackDown
Since Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan took control of SmackDown Live last July, the show has been billed as the "land of opportunity."
There's no one in WWE who needs a fresh start more than Sami Zayn, who has been stuck in the midcard of Raw for months now.
This is a guy who defeated Kevin Owens to end their long-running feud only to watch Owens ascend to the top of Raw and become the Universal Champion while he was stuck being crushed by Braun Strowman.
Zayn's got the ability and he's got the fan-support, but it's hard to see him breaking through on a show led by now-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
American Alpha to Raw
Kurt Angle just became the new general manager of Raw, and we need to see him interacting with American Alpha on a weekly basis.
The New Day to SmackDown
There's really nothing left for The New Day to accomplish on Raw, where they've carried the division for more than a year and set a record as the longest-reigning tag champs. With The Hardys and The Revival now on the roster, it may be best for The New Day to shift over to SmackDown and allow others to have the Raw spotlight.
Carmella and James Ellsworth to Raw
Former Enzo and Cass valet Carmella was split up from the tag team so that she could develop as a solo performer, but with Nikki Bella away from SmackDown, there are more interesting story possibilities if she were to head to Raw with "friend that is a boy" James Ellsworth and reunite with Amore and her real-life boyfriend Big Cass.
Bo Dallas to SmackDown
I want to Bo-lieve in Bo, but I just can't on Raw. He has a better chance to rekindle the magic from NXT over on SmackDown, where crowds seem to be a bit kinder to WWE's fringe acts.
(That being said, it's no guarantee Dallas finds any more support on SmackDown. Breezango, for example, has been all but forgotten).
Dolph Ziggler to Raw
Dolph Ziggler had a very weird 2016. He had a terrific feud with The Miz and even put his career on the line in a title match, but even though he won, Ziggler had lost his belt and was seemingly back in his "lovable loser" role within a few weeks. He's more recently been shuffled out of the Intercontinental title and main event picture entirely, and has been wrestling SmackDown's younger talent.
While he's at risk of becoming the Sami Zayn of Raw should he move, he has little to lose at this point.
Dana Brooke to SmackDown
While the Raw women's division has focused the spotlight on four women you see every week, SmackDown has done a masterful job of making the audience care about a half-dozen women who initally got a very timid crowd reaction immediately following the WWE Draft last summer. If Dana Brooke is going to become more than Charlotte's spurned bodyguard, her best chance to shine is on SmackDown.
DIY to SmackDown
The team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been churning out show-stealing NXT TakeOver matches consistently, and they've outgrown the developmental brand. They'd be a huge hit on either Raw or SmackDown, but have a better chance to lead the division on Tuesdays.
Asuka to Raw
There may not be anyone in the NXT women's division ready to replace Asuka as the champion, but Triple H told Fox Sports prior to WrestleMania that WWE won't keep a star off the main roster just for the sake of NXT.
From a wrestling standpoint, Asuka has been ready for the main roster for a long time. She may need a manager on the main roster to help with promos, but potential matches against Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley (again) seem too good to pass up for much longer.
Elias Samson to Raw
It has been rumored that The Drifter is on the verge of a call-up, and he recently lost a "loser leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno before appearing once again with a mask.
Stars who need to stay put: The Miz and Maryse
Despite the fact that The Miz lost at WrestleMania 33, he may have just pulled off the greatest single year of his career.
AJ Styles is the in-ring king of WWE, but The Miz and Maryse have been the MVPs of SmackDown when it comes to promos and storytelling. SmackDown is The Miz's yard, and even with John Cena and Nikki Bella (temporarily) gone, throwing away the ever-present beef with Daniel Bryan would be silly.
Roman Reigns
There's a better chance that The Undertaker returns to become the new play-by-play commentator of Raw than for Reigns to be moved from the flagship show.
AJ Styles
It's been widely rumored that Styles is on the verge of a switch to Raw, even though there's no one who can replace him.
Styles, in the last 15 months, has become arguably WWE's top all-around and most consistent performer, and losing him would be a huge blow to SmackDown.
We'd also be missing out on AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura inside a WWE ring, which should be considered a crime.
Dean Ambrose
Aside from the fact that Dean Ambrose is one of the most popular stars in WWE, he's also the Intercontinental Champion, and moving him would create an imbalance in titles between the two shows.
Braun Strowman
A move to SmackDown would allow for Wyatt Family storylines, but we've seen Strowman grow into the monster of Monday Night Raw over the last few months, and he could be on the verge of a showdown with Brock Lesnar. A switch now would damage Strowman's momentum and make his eventual top-of-the-mountain moment less impactful when it happens.