WWE stars react to the stunning roster moves in the superstar shakeup Nick Schwartz @nick_schwartz Apr 10, 2017 at 11:02p ET The first night of the WWE superstar shakeup wasn't kind to SmackDown Live. Some of SmackDown's biggest stars, including - The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt - were reassigned to Monday Night Raw. SmackDown's new additions will be revealed Tuesday night. Here's what WWE stars were saying: Next Gallery 10 See all the WWE roster changes in the superstar shakeup Start Gallery »