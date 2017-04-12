WWE stars react to SmackDown’s new roster after the superstar shakeup

SmackDown's roster was demolished in the first night of the superstar shakeup, but a few huge stars from Raw arrived on Tuesday night to fill the void left by a departing Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

United States Champion Kevin Owens, former Raw Women's Champion Charlotte and Sami Zayn all made the jump to SmackDown, becoming the new faces of the show alongside AJ Styles and newcomer Shinsuke Nakamura. You can see the full results of the shakeup here.

Here's what WWE stars were saying about Tuesday's roster moves.