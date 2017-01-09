WWE stars pay tribute to late superfan Elijah ‘Drax Shadow’ Mainville

WWE announced Monday that Elijah Mainville - perhaps better known by the wrestling persona he created, Drax Shadow - passed away at the age of nine.

Mainville became an inspiration to millions of WWE fans back in 2015. Mainville was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at the age of three, and after years of treatment, was told by doctors in early 2015 that his cancer was in remission. It returned a few months, later, however, but it didn't stop Mainville from dreaming.

Mainville starred in a Tough Enough audition video that went viral. Not long afterward, he attended Monday Night Raw, and after the show went off air he was brought to the center of the ring and presented with an honorary contract to become a WWE superstar.

Mainville touched the lives of many WWE stars, who mourned his passing on social media.