The 5 winningest WWE stars of 2016
In the pre-determined world of WWE, win-loss records aren't exactly the best way to evaluate an individual star's performance over the year, but WWE reviewed the results of every televised show to find who the five winningest wrestlers of the 2016 - and you might be surprised to see who topped the list (and who didn't make the cut).
Here are the 5 WWE stars who had the most wins this year:
5. Big E - 30 wins
According to the results, The New Day lost most often whenever Big E wasn't in the team, which makes sense given that Big E could probably bench press several Big Shows.
4. Kevin Owens - 31 wins
Owens was a bit of a surprise to see here given that in the first half of the year he traded wins with Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn for weeks, but since his friendship with Chris Jericho has blossomed, he's been racking up wins each week on Raw.
3. Roman Reigns - 33 wins
Reigns could have conceviably led this list had he not received a 30-day suspension for violating the Wellness Policy.
1. Dean Ambrose - 37 wins
Dean Ambrose generally gets overlooked in WWE MVP discussions, but he had the best year of his career in 2016, becoming the World Champion for the first time on the same show that he won the Money In The Bank ladder match.
1. AJ Styles - 37 wins
It was inconceivable a year ago that AJ Styles would be a WWE Champion - let alone leading the entire roster in wins - yet here we are.