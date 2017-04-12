See all of SmackDown’s new roster additions in the WWE superstar shakeup Nick Schwartz @nick_schwartz Apr 11, 2017 at 8:37p ET SmackDown lost many of its biggest stars to Raw Monday night in the first half of the superstar shakeup, but Tuesday's show kicked off with two huge arrivals. Here are all of the changes so far (we'll keep updating throughout the show): Kevin Owens to SmackDown Kevin Owens comes to SmackDown as the United States Champion - and beardless. After SmackDown lost Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose to Raw, it was a move that had to happen. Sami Zayn to SmackDown Sami Zayn announced his arrival by saying he's "finally' made it to SmackDown, and he should be a much better fit on Daniel Bryan's roster than he was on Raw. Raw's additions: Alexa Bliss Dean Ambrose The Miz and Maryse Bray Wyatt Heath Slater and Rhyno Kalisto Mickie James Apollo Crews Curt Hawkins Byron Saxton to SmackDown, David Otunga to Raw Next Gallery 10 8 WWE roster moves that could save SmackDown in the superstar shakeup Start Gallery »