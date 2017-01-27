Predicting the eight surprise entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble

30 WWE stars will enter Sunday's Royal Rumble with a spot in the WrestleMania main event on the line, and the list of 22 wrestlers already announced is arguably the strongest lineup in Royal Rumble history.

The surprise returns and debuts are often the best part of every Royal Rumble, and eight spots remain in this year's match. Who will show up in San Antonio Sunday? Here are 30 potential surprise entrants, from the near-locks to the absolute longshots:

Via WWE.com