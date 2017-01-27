Predicting the eight surprise entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble
30 WWE stars will enter Sunday's Royal Rumble with a spot in the WrestleMania main event on the line, and the list of 22 wrestlers already announced is arguably the strongest lineup in Royal Rumble history.
The surprise returns and debuts are often the best part of every Royal Rumble, and eight spots remain in this year's match. Who will show up in San Antonio Sunday? Here are 30 potential surprise entrants, from the near-locks to the absolute longshots:Via WWE.com
Bank on it: Kane
Since making his debut in 1995, Kane has been a part of 19 career Royal Rumbles, more than any other competitor. He's also the all-time leader in eliminations with 44. Kane is the Royal Rumble.Via WWE.com
Very likely: Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe's seemingly done all he possibly can in NXT, dropped the title to Shinsuke Nakamura in Osaka, and isn't on the card for TakeOver: San Antonio on Saturday. The question is if Samoa Joe is the only NXT star who gets called up.Via WWE.com
Very likely: Finn Balor
While it's unknown whether Finn Balor is fully healthy yet following his severe shoulder injury at SummerSlam, he's made a few public appearances recently, and the timetable for his recovery lined up nicely with the Rumble.
If he's in, Balor should win.Via WWE.com
Very likely: James Ellsworth
Ellsworth tried to launch a public Twitter campaign to secure him a spot, and he seems like a safe bet as a comedy spot resulting in a 1-second elimination.Via WWE.com
Very likely: Anyone from 205 Live
Rich Swann and Neville will battle for the Cruiserweight Championship Saturday, but the likes of TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar have nothing scheduled.Via WWE.com
10 out of 10 chance: Tye Dillinger
If anyone else comes out at No. 10 the night after TakeOver: San Antonio, they're getting booed.Via WWE.com
Moderate chance: Seth Rollins
It would be crazy for WWE to bump Seth Rollins entirely off the Royal Rumble card six days before it happened, so while Sami Zayn took Rollins spot on Raw, he'll almost certainly be doing something. It could be a Universal Championship run-in, or perhaps he finds a way back into the Rumble in a backstage segment.Via WWE.com
Moderate chance: Triple H
Triple H is tied to Rollins. Wherever Rollins appears on the show, Triple H will follow (hopefully).Via WWE.com
Moderate chance: John Cena/Roman Reigns/Kevin Owens/AJ Styles
We don't know if the Royal Rumble will be the last match on the card or not, but there's a chance we have two new World Champions by the time the Rumble starts. If that happens, there's no better way for the loser to secure a re-match than by winning the Rumble.Via WWE.com
Moderate chance: Shaq
The Big Show entered the Rumble, but he's already set for a WrestleMania match against Shaquille O'Neal in April. There's no better place to reignite that feud than in the Royal Rumble match, and Shaq already has a bit of experience with the format after WrestleMania 32.Via WWE.com
Moderate chance: Enzo Amore
Enzo might just show up as Big Cass' valet when he enters the Royal Rumble, but he's good for a massive cheer later in the match if WWE wants him as a solo competitor.Via WWE.com
Low chance: Kurt Angle
I've talked myself out of Kurt Angle entering the Rumble, simply because WWE could benefit by promoting his return instead of having it be a surprise. If WWE announces Kurt Angle's coming to Raw on Monday, for example, he'd be a guaranteed ratings boost for that episode.
Still, I want to believe.Via WWE.com
Low chance: Jerry Lawler
WWE announced that Jerry Lawler will be returning to the announce desk for the Royal Rumble match Sunday, so he'll be in proximity to the ring. Dolph Ziggler is already confirmed as a participant, so it's not crazy to think that Lawler might seek revenge for Ziggler's assault during their SmackDown interview.Via WWE.com
Low chance: Gallows or Anderson
Gallows and Anderson have the chance to become Raw Tag Team Champions on the pre-show against Cesaro and Sheamus. If they lose, you might see one of them later on to take out... Cesaro and Sheamus.Via WWE.com
Low chance: Tyler Bate
The 19-year-old recently won the United Kingodm Championship Tournament, and having him show up with his title would be a neat way to introduce the belt to a wider audience.Via WWE.com
Longshot: Rob Van Dam
I really just want to hear his theme again.Via WWE.com
Longshot: Shinsuke Nakamura
Nakamura will defend his NXT Championship against Bobby Roode Saturday night at TakeOver, but I don't think he'll show up in the Rumble match for similar reasons to Angle.
Nakamura has the potential to be a megastar on the main roster, and WWE is going to want to give him a perfect debut. Unless the plan is for Nakamura to win the Rumble, WWE is probably better off giving him a 15-minute promo on Raw or SmackDown than cramming him into what is already a star-studded lineup.Via WWE.com
Longshot: Shane McMahon
If Shane McMahon has another WrestleMania match in him, we could find out his potential opponent this weekend.Via WWE.com
Not going to happen: Shawn Michaels
The Royal Rumble is in Shawn Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, but the 51-year-old has been adamant for years that he's done wrestling and that he's happy away from the business. Michaels is also already scheduled to appear on the pre-show.Via WWE.com
Not going to happen: Shelton Benjamin
Shelton Benjamin's return to SmackDown was unfortunately derailed by injury, and he tweeted earlier in January that he's still "months away."Via WWE.com
Not going to happen: Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega told Wrestling Observer Thursday that he plans to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the next year.
Not going to happen: The Hardy Boyz
Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero (Jeff Hardy) had a spectacular 2016, and the news that their contracts are expiring caused many WWE fans to wonder if the former WWE Tag Team champs could be making a comeback. The Hardys are scheduled to wrestle in an indy show in North Carolina Sunday afternoon, so unless the Seven Deities can teleport them to Texas, it seems unlikely.
Not going to happen: Hulk Hogan
WWE might be inching closer toward a Hulk Hogan return, but there's absolutely no incentive to rush it.Via WWE.com
Not going to happen: Stone Cold Steve Austin
The only 3-time Royal Rumble winner coming back in his home state to raise hell? It would receive a monster reaction, sure, but it probably couldn't top his entrance at WrestleMania 32, and WWE shouldn't be overreliant on guys like Austin and The Rock.Via WWE.com
No chance in Hell: CM Punk
It's more likely that Mr. McMahon enters and wins the Rumble himself.Via WWE.com