WWE Royal Rumble full results
Three championships changed hands, AJ Styles and John Cena delivered a match for the ages, and the Royal Rumble match featured a stunning finish in one of the best top-to-bottom pay-per-views ever.
Here are the full results from the Royal Rumble:
Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch defeat Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya
Naomi only recently returned to SmackDown after months off television, and on the Royal Rumble kickoff show she picked up a pinfall win on champion Alexa Bliss after hitting a split-legged moonsault.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions
Two officials were assigned to the match, but Sheamus inadvertently took one of them out with a rogue Brogue Kick. That meant no one noticed when Karl Anderson pulled on Cesaro’s tights during a roll-up to secure the pinfall.
Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks
Banks didn’t last very long against the powerful Nia Jax, and a devastating pop-up Samoan Drop ended the match in five minutes.
Stephanie McMahon banned Seth Rollins from the Alamodome
As a punishment for crashing NXT TakeOver on Saturday to call out Triple H, Stephanie McMahon announced on the kickoff show that Seth Rollins had been banned from the Alamodome.
Charlotte defeats Bayley to retain the Raw Women’s Championship
Bayley very nearly scored pinfalls with a Macho Man Randy Savage-esque flying elbow and later by countering a top-rope moonsault by Charlotte, but Charlotte recovered to hit a Natural Selection on the apron and preserve her pay-per-view streak.
Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens hit a spectacular frog splash off the top rope through a table set up on the outside of the ring, but Roman Reigns kicked out of everything Owens threw at him - even after Chris Jericho dropped down a pair of brass knuckles and Owens hit Reigns with his own Superman Punch finisher.
Reigns recovered, though, and appeared to have Owens beat after knocking him off the turnbuckle and through a dangerous tower of chairs. Just as Reigns was about to finish off Owens, though, Braun Strowman appeared and slammed Reigns into another announce table, and then through a table in the ring. Owens then draped his arm over a brutalized Reigns to keep his belt.
Neville defeats Rich Swann by submission to become the new Cruiserweight Champion
Neville shook off a series of nasty roundhouse kicks and Superkicks, and hit a Superplex off the top rope to set up a submission that officially made him the King of the Cruiserweights.
John Cena defeats AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Champion
Cena won what might have been the best match of his career Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, and it’s hard to believe any other match can top it the rest of the year. If you missed Cena vs. Styles in San Antonio, go watch it right now. If you saw it, go watch it again.
Big Cass and Chris Jericho were the first two entrants in the Royal Rumble match
Tye Dillinger makes his main roster debut at No. 10
It happened, and it was perfect.
Baron Corbin eliminated Braun Strowman
Strowman predictably destroyed his opposition after entering at No. 7. Strowman eliminated seven men, but after taking a Heluva Kick from Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin clotheslined Strowman over the top rope to end his run.
Brock Lesnar enters at No. 27, annihilates everyone in the ring
Goldberg enters at No. 28, eliminates Brock Lesnar in seconds
Goldberg humilated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, and the Beast Incarnate took another embarrasing loss Sunday at the hands of Goldberg.
Goldberg hit Lesnar with a spear immediately after entering the ring, then hurled him out of the ring as a huge group of battered stars watched from the canvas.
The Undertaker enters at No. 29, eliminates Goldberg
The Deadman suddenly appeared in the ring behind Goldberg when the lights came back up, and despite taking a spear from Goldberg, The Undertaker flipped Goldberg over the ropes.
Roman Reigns enters at No. 30
Despite being destroyed by a combination of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman in his title match earlier in the might, Reigns entered at No. 30 to massive boos from the crowd.
Roman Reigns eliminates The Undertaker
The crowd was in a state somewhere between disbelief and pure rage.
Randy Orton eliminates Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble
In a shocking twist, after Reigns had eliminated Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt, Orton countered an attempted spear with an RKO from out of nowhere and threw Reigns out of the ring to book a spot in the WrestleMania main event.