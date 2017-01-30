WWE Royal Rumble full results

Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens hit a spectacular frog splash off the top rope through a table set up on the outside of the ring, but Roman Reigns kicked out of everything Owens threw at him - even after Chris Jericho dropped down a pair of brass knuckles and Owens hit Reigns with his own Superman Punch finisher.

Reigns recovered, though, and appeared to have Owens beat after knocking him off the turnbuckle and through a dangerous tower of chairs. Just as Reigns was about to finish off Owens, though, Braun Strowman appeared and slammed Reigns into another announce table, and then through a table in the ring. Owens then draped his arm over a brutalized Reigns to keep his belt.