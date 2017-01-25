The 10 WWE stars with the most eliminations in Royal Rumble history
The 22 WWE stars announced for the 2017 Royal Rumble on Sunday so far already comprise arguably the strongest field in the history of the event, with four of the 10 most successful Rumble participants ever confirmed to be competing.
Sunday's 30-man event in San Antonio will be the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble match, and while there have been more than 900 eliminations over the last three decades, only a few stars have recorded more than 20 over the course of their careers. Here are the top 10 most dangerous competitors in Royal Rumble history:Via WWE.com
Randy Orton - 19 eliminations
Orton won the Rumble in 2009 but went on to lose his WWE Championship match to Triple H at WrestleMania XXV.Via WWE.com
John Cena - 22 eliminations
Cena is a two-time Rumble winner, in 2008 - when he made a surprise return from injury - and 2013.Via WWE.com
Roman Reigns - 23 eliminations
Reigns broke Kane's all-time record of 11 eliminations in a singe Rumble back in 2014, and he's already in the top ten after appearing in just three rumbles. At his current pace, he could potentially become the all-time leader by the end of the decade.Via WWE.com
Hulk Hogan - 27 eliminations
The stipulation that the winner goes on to main-event WrestleMania wasn't introduced until 1993, two years after Hogan won a second consecutive Rumble in 1991. In 1990, Hogan entered the Rumble as the WWE Champion.Via WWE.com
Big Show - 31 eliminations
The Big Show would likely be much higher on this list had he started his career in WWE instead of WCW, but he'll have a chance to add to his total this Sunday.Via WWE.com
Triple H - 33 eliminations
Triple H has spent just under four hours cumulatively across his nine Rumbles, which is more total time than any other star.Via WWE.com
The Undertaker - 35 eliminations
The Undertaker entered at No. 30 in 2007, won the Rumble for the only time in his career, and went on to take Batista's title at WrestleMania.Via WWE.com
Stone Cold Steve Austin - 36 eliminations
Steve Austin is the only three-time Rumble winner in WWE history.Via WWE.com
Shawn Michaels - 39 eliminations
Michaels is one of six WWE stars to win multiple Royal Rumbles, and one of only three (along with Austin and Hogan) to win back-to-back Rumbles (in 1995 and 1996).Via WWE.com
Kane - 44 eliminations
Kane's never won, but despite that he might be Mr. Royal Rumble. He's entered 19 Rumbles, more than anyone else, and until 2014 held the record for the most eliminations in a single match (11).Via WWE.com