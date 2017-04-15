Predicting 10 major Raw and SmackDown feuds after the superstar shakeup

But after all the dust has settled, one question remains: Who's going to be facing who now?
We're glad you asked. Here are the 10 biggest feuds we expect to see on both Raw and SmackDown moving forward. And if your favorite superstar didn't make the list, don't worry: In WWE, the next big surprise is always right around the corner.
Raw: Chris Jericho vs. The Miz
Two of the very best talkers we've ever seen (or heard) in sports entertainment? Yeah, sign us up for a couple months of this one immediately.
Plus, having The Miz square off with Jericho would be a nice way to re-introduce the A-lister to Monday night and let him find his groove right away after such an amazing stint on SmackDown.
SmackDown: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens
Really, we're looking forward to Shinsuke squaring off with everyone on the blue brand — and that's especially true for A.J. Styles.
Styles is probably locked up in a different feud for now, though (and we'll get to that in a minute), so a Shinsuke-K.O. program will have to do.
The King of Strong Style and The Prizefighter would put on outstanding matches, while Nakamura's oozing swag is a nice complement for Owens' no-nonsense vocal stylings.
Raw: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
We're already getting our popcorn ready for Alexa's vicious takedowns of Bayley's bubbly earnest promos, and these two put on one of the more underrated NXT matches when they were together in that brand. A Raw reunion should be awesome.
Charlotte brings some much-needed star power to the women's division on Tuesday nights — and her spotlight should make Naomi glow that much brighter.
Both of these women can absolutely go in the ring. Give them the time on a major PPV, and they might put on a match of the year candidate.
Raw: Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
The only logical next step for Braun after flipping an ambulance is squaring off with the Beast Incarnate.
Of course, he'll have to get through Roman Reigns first, and who knows if that's even possible.
Raw: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
It looks like we'll get this feud right off the bat after the shakeup, and we're just fine with that. Wyatt's creepy Sister Abigail-infused powers should bring out the worst in the Demon King, blurring the line between scripted reality and surreal theater.
SmackDown: Randy Orton vs. A.J. Styles
Mostly to get the belt back where it belongs: around Styles' waist before the aforementioned program against Shinsuke Nakamura.
Seriously, though, Orton tends to perform to the level of his opponent — and Styles is the best in the world at what he does. Add in the angry Randy we saw on the microphone this week, and this one has all the makings of a classic feud.
Raw: The Hardy Boyz vs. The Club
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are better on the microphone than they've been allowed to show lately, so they'd be the perfect wise-cracking straight men to play off of whatever personalities Matt and Jeff end up using in their WWE gimmick.
Perhaps a duo as mean as The Club could even turn Broken Matt into the savage version of himself he's hinted at on Twitter. Which would be ... delightful!
SmackDown: The New Day vs. The Usos
The New Day's charisma can keep them relevant for a long time, but this isn't about Big E & Co. SmackDown's tag division is the one flagging part of the program. Putting the belts on The New Day could inject a bit of excitement.
The Usos, meanwhile, are at their best when they can be themselves and talk smack (hello, corporate synergy!) against an equally vocal opponent. Who better than The New Day?
Who? Who? Who?
Raw: The Shield coming back together, one way or another
Amid all of last week's commotion and movement, it might not have dawned on you that Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are back together again.
We already saw a brief Shield reunion at Survivor Series, and WWE has to have that image in the back of their collective mind. Whether it's Roman falling to Brock and turning his attention to Dean's Intercontinental Championship, Dean and Seth feuding for the championship, or Roman and Seth squaring off for the Universal title down the road, you can count on some combination of these three superstars running the show on Monday night.