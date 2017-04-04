Finn Balor returns to Raw one night after WrestleMania 33

The Demon King is back

Joe and K.O. were slated to face Rollins and Chris Jericho originally, before the two villainous prizefighters assaulted Y2J backstage. New Raw GM Kurt Angle told The Architect he'd find a suitable replacement for a tag partner, and he certainly kept his word with Balor.

The universe lost its collective mind when the Demon King's music hit. Owens, on the other hand, was less enthusiastic to see the first Universal Champion in WWE history. In fact, Balor hadn't been on WWE programming since suffering a torn labrum in winning that title at SummerSlam in August.

Balor climbed the turnbuckle to hit the Coup de Grace on Owens to get the win in his triumphant return -- and The Demon King wasn't the only former NXT talent featured on the Raw after WrestleMania 33.