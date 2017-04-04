Finn Balor returns to Raw one night after WrestleMania 33

The Raw after WrestleMania typically features a few surprise appearances, and this year was no different.
Finn Balor returned from injury on Monday to team with Seth Rollins against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, former NXT Tag Champions The Revival made their main roster debut, Kurt Angle was named Raw general manager -- oh, and Emma was back in all of her angry glory, too.
The Demon King is back
Joe and K.O. were slated to face Rollins and Chris Jericho originally, before the two villainous prizefighters assaulted Y2J backstage. New Raw GM Kurt Angle told The Architect he'd find a suitable replacement for a tag partner, and he certainly kept his word with Balor.
Balor climbed the turnbuckle to hit the Coup de Grace on Owens to get the win in his triumphant return -- and The Demon King wasn't the only former NXT talent featured on the Raw after WrestleMania 33.
The Revival make their debut
WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day came to the ring Monday night to issue an open challenge to any tag team, and The Revival answered the call. There were no flips, just fists as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder hit the Shatter Machine for the win.
Emma returns
The Emma we all know and love was back on Raw, too, with no sign of Emmalina to be found. She joined Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax in a six-woman tag team match against Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke (yep!).
The latter team won after Banks ducked out of Natural Selection and forced Charlotte to tap to the Bank Statment. Following the loss, Charlotte had words for Emma and Nia, only for Jax to plant Charlotte in the middle of the ring.
Oh, and Emma wasn't the only one to make a return on Monday ...