Will 2017 be the year of 15-time World Champion John Cena, or will AJ Styles continue his rise to become the new face of WWE? Will Finn Balor recapture the Universal Championship he was forced to vacate? Will Charlotte ever lose in a pay-per-view singles match? Will Eva Marie ever have a match?

The loaded WWE roster is arguably the best its ever been, and dozens of stars are poised for huge success in the new year. What does WWE have in store for fans over the next 365 days? Here are 10 bold predictions for WWE in 2017.

Via WWE