WWE star Big E is going to officiate weddings in Los Angeles

Are you a huge WWE fan who is getting married in the Los Angeles area later this month and are still looking for the right person to officiate the ceremony? There's a chance you might be able to get The New Day's own Big E to preside over proceedings and ensure that abosolutely no one is sour.
Big E, who was recently moved to SmackDown Live from Raw in the superstar shakeup, asked his Twitter followers if they would like him to officiate their wedding - and he received an overwhelming response.
In an interview with WWE.com, Big E assured fans that he's taking this very seriously, and that Enzo Amore came up with the idea.
"I recently learned that I would have a lot of time off. I really don’t do well with a lot of idle time. A couple of weeks ago, we just had WrestleMania, which kept me really busy. Then, we had about six days off, which was fitting, and then TV.
I’m ready to work. I don’t do well with idle time. My head was spinning, thinking “What am I going to do with all these days off?” I don’t really want to take a vacation. I’m bored just being in the house. I think I was talking about it in the locker room, [and] I actually have to give all credit to Enzo Amore. He came up with this idea. As soon as I heard it, I thought “This is kind of ridiculous, but kind of phenomenal, as well.”
Big E said received his certificate to officiate weddings online.
"I just got ordained online. It’s a surprisingly easy process. You just put some information in and they send you a certificate. That’s that. It’s official. We made sure of that.
.... Woods and Kofi aren’t involved in this because they’ve got a lot going on in their lives. Both have families, Woods has a child on the way. This is one of those things that I decided to do on a whim. I have no idea what’s going to happen beyond next weekend. It might be a one and done. But if it goes smoothly and people are happy and request more things, I’ll pursue it. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens."