Ranking every WWE Royal Rumble entrant’s odds of winning
WWE fans are just a few days away from what might be the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in the history of the event, as the 30-man match is loaded with some of the biggest stars in the sport - all vying for the right to main-event WrestleMania 33 in April.
A total of 22 entrants have been announced so far, leaving room for nine surprise participants. So who will win Sunday in San Antonio?
While we don't know which order stars will come to the ring in, or who will draw lucky No. 30, we do know the winner has to be capable of delivering a WrestleMania main event at the biggest show fo the year.
Here are our odds to win for every Royal Rumble participant - including a few potential surprise entrants - starting with the absolute longshots:
Luke Harper: 10,000-to-1
Erick Rowan got a match with The Rock last year at WrestleMania, so I suppose anything's possible, but Luke Harper's massive dad jeans are not going to be in the main event this year.
Rusev: 1,000-to-1
"Handsome" Rusev's been hilarious lately on Raw, but let's not get carried away.
Mojo Rawley: 1,000-to-1
I'm not hyped about his chances, bro.
Big Cass: 1,000-to-1
The 2017 Royal Rumble is filled with more starpower than perhaps any Rumble in history, but there are still a few entrants every year who are simply making an appearance. Big Cass is likely a few years away from being a legit WrestleMania main-event contender.
Kofi Kingston: 1,000-to-1
Kofi is a star seemingly made for the Royal Rumble, as he delivers a few dramatic and acrobatic escapes each year. The power of positivity can only take you so far, though.
Xavier Woods: 1,000-to-1
Hopefully we get a New Day entrance as epic as their WrestleMania 32 cereal box
The Big Show: 1,000-to-1
It's great that the new-look Big Show has finally returned, but we already know he's facing Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania. If that's the main event, good luck selling Network subscriptions.
Sheamus: 500-to-1
Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their tag titles on the kickoff show against Gallows and Anderson, so I suppose there's a chance the champs lose, break up and focus on their singles careers again. That's a huge longshot, though.
Cesaro: 500-to-1
Prediction: Cesaro swings someone over the top rope to score an elimination.
Big E: 250-to-1
Big E gets much better (though still very long) odds compared to his teammates simply because of his potential. He's likely the strongest man in WWE, and could be the same sort of lovable monster as Braun Strowman if he wasn't wearing a unicorn horn. Of the three members of The New Day, Big E seems most likely to have the most potential as a major singles star in the future.
Dolph Ziggler: 100-to-1
Ziggler's new detached, almost evil character is a breath of fresh air for him, but this is a guy who's yet to have a singles match at WrestleMania in his career.
Baron Corbin: 100-to-1
SmackDown has invested a lot into Baron Corbin and has made him appear to be a legitimate threat in the main event scene on Tuesday nights. While it's clear WWE want Corbin to be a star, he's still very new and doesn't have much fan support yet. It seems likely he'll get a WrestleMania match at this rate - perhaps even for the Intercontinental or US title - but the main event is a bridge too far.
Sami Zayn: 100-to-1
Sami Zayn is penciled in to wrestle Mick Foley's demons at WrestleMania already.
Bray Wyatt: 100-to-1
Bray Wyatt's got a good thing going on with the Wyatt Family storyline, it'd be incredibly strange for him to warp into the World Championship picture now.
The Miz: 30-to-1
Now we're getting into the list of stars who can make a legitimate argument to be a WrestleMania main-eventer this year. It'd be an unbelievable shock to see The Miz win the Rumble, surely, but he deserves to be in the conversation after the incredibly year he had starting the day after WrestleMania 32.
Dean Ambrose: 25-to-1
Roman Reigns could be the Universal Champion by the time the Rumble begins, and a Shield vs. Shield matchup at WrestleMania is something WWE could conceivably sell. There are more interesting options, but it's possible.
Braun Strowman: 25-to-1
Strowman has become a popular pick to win among many fans and analysts, and it’s easy to see why. He’s an unstoppable monster, a beast of a man, and perhaps the scariest guy in the ring at all times. To that end, winning the Royal Rumble is the next natural step in his progression as the great terror of WWE.
Is Braun Strowman really ready to headline WrestleMania, though? We've seen him go 10 minutes against Sami Zayn and crush a bunch of "local talent." While it might make sense to have Strowman win in terms of his own personal storyline, he wouldn't make for a great main event. WrestleMania is about classic, unforgettable wrestling matches or collisions of stars, and Strowman's not there yet.
Randy Orton: 20-to-1
Orton's tied up with Wyatt Family drama and probably shoudn't win the Rumble, but he's also Randy Orton, so it's in the realm of the possible.
Chris Jericho: 12-to-1
Jericho is difficult to project because we don’t know if the Royal Rumble match will take place before or after Kevin Owens’ Universal Title defense. If Reigns becomes champion, Jericho’s chances to win the Rumble likely plummet, as no one wants to see a matchup we’ve received on Raw every week at the biggest show of the year.
A potential Jericho-Owens matchup at WrestleMania is more palatable, though, and could also serve as a send-off to Jericho should he take a leave from WWE following WrestleMania to tour with his band Fozzy (as has been rumored).
Brock Lesnar: 8-to-1
Lesnar's stock took a huge hit with his embarrassing loss at Survivor Series, and given his string of arguably forgettable performances in victories (at WM 32 against Dean Ambrose and SummerSlam against Randy Orton), he might not be the best option for fans. Lesnar's still a colossal star and will probably have a huge match at WrestleMania, but he doesn't necessarily need a title shot.
The Undertaker: 5-to-1
If this were The Undertaker’s send-off WrestleMania, he’d be the clear and rightful choice to win, but now that we know WrestleMania is returning to the city where is streak was broken (New Orleans), and that The Undertaker has been involved that announcement, it seems like 2018 could be the year Undertaker finally says goodbye.
That being said, the Deadman is as synonymous with WrestleMania as any WWE star in history, and an Undertaker megamatch in the main event would be the type of headliner WWE wants. He either wins, or starts a feud with whoever eliminates him that leads to a WM 33 match.
Goldberg: 4-to-1
When you beat Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds, you get to be the favorite in any competition you enter.
Potential surprise entrants - Finn Balor: 3-to-1
If Finn Balor is healthy - and judging by the timetable for his recovery and the fact that WWE has been having him appear in public at events, he should be close - he should win the Royal Rumble.
The company clearly had faith in him to be the face of Monday Night Raw back in August, and whenever he returns he should be back in the same position. Hopefully WWE learned from the similar Daniel Bryan situation in 2015 (the year Roman Reigns won and was booed mercilessly).
Kurt Angle: 30-to-1
If the Royal Rumble somehow works out to where we get Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania, I'm all for it.
Samoa Joe: 30-to-1
Many WWE fans fully expect Samoa Joe to make his main-roster debut Sunday night in San Antonio, and he’s even become a popular pick among the more hardcore, plugged-in internet fans to win the whole thing.
While that would be a very strong way to introduce a new star, I think it'd be premature in Samoa Joe's case. He's going to be a great heel, but perhaps more on an Intercontinental Championship level.
James Ellsworth: 100,000-to-1
Any man with two hands has a fighting chance, right?
Seth Rollins: 30-to-1
Rollins lost his spot in the Royal Rumble on Monday Night Raw, currently leaving him with nothing to do on Sunday night. It seems inconceivable that WWE would just bump Rollins entirely, so if he isn't involved in some sort of dispute with Triple H, I feel like he finds his way back into the match somehow.
John Cena: 10-to-1
Here’s where the match order of the Royal Rumble will be very, very important as to determining the surprise entrants. If the Royal Rumble match goes on last, it would (in theory) allow the losers of the Universal title and WWE World title matches to enter and try to secure rematches via the Royal Rumble.
While the Royal Rumble would be an appropriate place for Cena to beat AJ Styles and match Ric Flair's record, WWE could be saving that moment for WrestleMania in a few months - and AJ-Cena III would be a…. phenomenal main-event.
Roman Reigns: 15-to-1
Like Cena, Reigns could conceivably lose and then enter the Rumble, but WWE should be fully prepared to embrace the Roman Reigns hate if they plan on making him a two-time winner already. It's more likely he takes Owens' title.
AJ Styles: 15-to-1
If you solely focus on in-ring performances, no one deserves to main event WrestleMania more than AJ Styles. Perhaps he can do that by successfully defending against John Cena, but if he were to lose and then enter, he'd be a worthy winner.
Triple H: 50-to-1
Triple H teased his return on Monday by distracting Seth Rollins and knocking him out of the Rumble, and while there's very little chance The Game he wins back-to-back Rumbles, finally showing up as a surprise entrant would be a great moment.
Shane McMahon: 150-to-1
I think there's a relatively good chance Shane-O-Mac is a surprise entrant, but for the sake of his own health I hope there's no way he's main-eventing WM. He'd have to jump off the top of the stadium to top last year.
Daniel Bryan: Yes-to-1
A Daniel Bryan return will not and probably should not ever happen, but it would probably cause the Alamodome to collapse.