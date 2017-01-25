Ranking every WWE Royal Rumble entrant’s odds of winning

WWE fans are just a few days away from what might be the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in the history of the event, as the 30-man match is loaded with some of the biggest stars in the sport - all vying for the right to main-event WrestleMania 33 in April.

A total of 22 entrants have been announced so far, leaving room for nine surprise participants. So who will win Sunday in San Antonio?

While we don't know which order stars will come to the ring in, or who will draw lucky No. 30, we do know the winner has to be capable of delivering a WrestleMania main event at the biggest show fo the year.

Here are our odds to win for every Royal Rumble participant - including a few potential surprise entrants - starting with the absolute longshots:

Via WWE.com