John Cena and Nikki Bella open up on their wedding plans

John Cena on how long he'd been planning to propose:
"A long time.
As a matter of fact, I told a story before I proposed to Nicole about… she’s been by my side through a lot of surgeries. And I make a joke because I know when they put you under anesthesia you’ve got like 20 minutes where you’re out of it, but you can talk and you don’t remember what’s going on.
So I always [tell her], ‘you know they’re going to put me under, ask me whatever you want and you’re going to get the answer.’
But then she ended up having neck surgery so i knew ‘it’s my turn now.’ They’re going to put you under and I’m going to have time to ask you whatever I want.
So when they put her under, I made sure to be the last person to wheel her into the OR, and right at the moment of no return I stopped the doctors and I leaned down and I asked if you can hear me.
She said ‘yes.’ I said ‘well I have one question for you, you know someday I’m going to marry you?’ And she said ‘yes.’
For a year and a half, she always brings up ‘when are you going to tell me what we talked about?!’ And I just kept saying ‘when the time is right.’ And the time was right."
Cena on his mom attending WrestleMania for the very first time:
“This was a big match for Nicole and I, this is literally a once-in-a-lifetime thing to fight alongside the woman that I love, so it was awesome. So my mom, who lives in Massachusetts and never travels and hates it… I’ve been in 14 WrestleManias and she’s never been to one.
I slide into the ring and I look into the massive audience and the first person I see is my mom. And they probably caught it on camera but I said ‘holy [expletive], that’s my mom!’”
Roker: “You didn’t know she was coming?”
Cena: “No, no. I just ran out the ring and hugged her and gave her my hat because I didn’t know, like she shouldn’t [normally] be there.”
Nikki Bella on her opinion of the stadium proposal:
“All the girls are like ‘is this what you wanted? Did you want the big stadium proposal?"
Nikki Bella: “Yeah, you know I never actually would have thought that he would have proposed in front of all those people… but that’s home for us. WWE is our home. It’s where we met. It’s our passion. It’s our life.
So, for me, it was kind of like he’s my prince charming and he’s saying ‘I want her to be my queen’ at our home in front of our family. And honestly I couldn’t have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect.”
Cena and Nikki Bella on if they'll get married in a wrestling ring:
Cena: “A lot of that stuff is difficult because even the story in the buildup to WrestleMania was heavily based on our relationship. And here, me, knowing that I’m going to do this for a year and a half and watching her stay strong and keep her head high through all the comments and all the everything else. She’s just proven another reason why I love you so much.”
“So is there a date?”
Cena: “That’s up to the boss.”
Nikki Bella: “Yeah, I’ve already been scrolling my calendar on my iPhone. I’m like ‘do I like that Saturday date? Hmm, maybe this one.’