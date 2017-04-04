John Cena and Nikki Bella open up on their wedding plans

John Cena on how long he'd been planning to propose:

"A long time.

As a matter of fact, I told a story before I proposed to Nicole about… she’s been by my side through a lot of surgeries. And I make a joke because I know when they put you under anesthesia you’ve got like 20 minutes where you’re out of it, but you can talk and you don’t remember what’s going on.

So I always [tell her], ‘you know they’re going to put me under, ask me whatever you want and you’re going to get the answer.’

But then she ended up having neck surgery so i knew ‘it’s my turn now.’ They’re going to put you under and I’m going to have time to ask you whatever I want.

So when they put her under, I made sure to be the last person to wheel her into the OR, and right at the moment of no return I stopped the doctors and I leaned down and I asked if you can hear me.

She said ‘yes.’ I said ‘well I have one question for you, you know someday I’m going to marry you?’ And she said ‘yes.’

For a year and a half, she always brings up ‘when are you going to tell me what we talked about?!’ And I just kept saying ‘when the time is right.’ And the time was right."