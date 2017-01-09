The 10 WWE stars who will define 2017
2016 was a groundbreaking year for WWE, as the company overhauled (and split) its roster, revitalized SmackDown, introduced a handful of new championships, fully bought into the women's wrestling revolution, and welcomed dozens of new stars to the main roster and NXT.
Who is primed for major success in 2017, and which stars will take a back seat? Here are 10 WWE stars who will define the upcoming year.Via WWE.com
Bayley
She has to overcome the fact that she shares Raw with Charlotte, who is the undisputed face of the women's division (according to her results, anyway) and has been a champion more often than not during her time on the main roster. Since Bayley made her first surprise appearance at Battleground, though, she's been a massive hit with fans.
Finn Balor
If not for his heartbreaking shoulder injury at SummerSlam - where he popped his joint back into place and delivered an excellent performance anyway - Balor very well might still be the Universal Champion. WWE clearly wanted the former NXT champ to be a major part of Raw, having him go fifth overall in the Draft, only for his title reign to last one night.
John Cena
John Cena's 2017 can't possibly be as bad as his 2016 was. Cena he was limited for the first half of the year due to a shoulder injury and returned (in astonishing time) only to lose three times to AJ Styles.
Triple H
Triple H has regularly popped up in photos on Twitter with newly crowned champions who came from NXT, and he's made appearances at WWE press conferences - but The Game has all but vanished from weekly programming, which is especially strange given his shocking return to hand Kevin Owens the Universal Championship months ago.
Randy Orton
Orton's return from injury in mid-2016 resulted in a strange match against Brock Lesnar that left him a bloody, concussed mess in the center of the ring, but he quickly pivoted and latched on to the Wyatt Family in one of the most interesting storylines on SmackDown.
Shinsuke Nakamura
AJ Styles
It would be nearly impossible for AJ Styles to top the year he had in 2016, which saw him become the WWE World Champion just nine months after debuting in the company - but if Styles can retain his title at the Royal Rumble, he could be in line for a CM Punk-style epic title reign with no clear star on SmackDown to overtake him.
Asuka
Asuka's arguably spent too much time in WWE's developmental division, where she's head and shoulders above her NXT competition and hasn't lost a single match since coming to WWE.
Asuka's been so dominant in NXT that whenever she does finally get the call up to the main roster - assuming that happens - she'd logically have to be immediately inserted into the Women's Championship picture on either show.
Roman Reigns
He's "The Guy." "The Big Dog." And many fans loath Reigns, he seems to be getting more favorably split reactions from the crowd in recent months.
Renee Young
Bonus: Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle's return to WWE has been rumored for years, but here's what we know:
- Kurt Angle is still putting on great wrestling matches at the age of 48
- Kurt Angle's said he's talked with Triple H about a potential comeback in 2017.
That's enough reason for us to keep hope alive that his music will hit at the Royal Rumble in a few weeks. If Angle does ever return, it'd be a Goldberg-beating-Brock Lesnar-level moment.
